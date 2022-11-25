Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Man Shot and Killed on Woodley Road in Montgomery
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death on Woodley Road. Police say 26-year-old Jaderrick Richardson of Montgomery was shot at about 11:30PM last night in the 3900 block of Woodley Road, which is south of the bypass. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Columbus Police: Suspect in Enoch Drive shooting arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a suspect in the Enoch Drive shooting. Robin Sayers, 49, faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. On Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:57 p.m., Columbus Police responded to the 1000 block of Enoch Drive. According to the […]
Man dies in Auburn police custody after he was Tased, arrested
An Auburn man died Sunday after he was taken into police custody. Auburn police at 2:48 p.m. responded to the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive on a report of a man exhibiting erratic behavior, said Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart. Officers made contact with the 32-year-old man near...
alabamanews.net
Man Shot Near Troy Highway
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened near Troy Highway. Police say a man was shot in the 4900 block of Park Towne Way at about 9:20 this morning. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. So...
WSFA
I-65 SB reopens in Lowndes County hours after commercial vehicle fire
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 along a stretch of Lowndes County have reopened several hours after a commercial vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA State Troopers and ALDOT officials responded to the scene near the 149 mile marker shortly before...
alreporter.com
Alleged victim asks that charges against Perry Hooper be dropped
Perry Hooper Jr.'s arrest page on the website of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Montgomery County Sheriff. The woman who was allegedly assaulted by former state Representative Perry Hooper has issued a statement asking that Montgomery Police drop the charges against Hooper and saying that they have “settled” the matter.
WTVM
One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn. On November 26, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Auburn first responders responded to a single-vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on East Samford Avenue at Oak Street. Officials say 36-year-old Stacey Schultz...
alabamanews.net
Man Injured in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured. Police say they were called to the 2700 block of Cherry Street at about 7:30PM Wednesday. That’s where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Police have...
WSFA
I-85 NB in Shorter reopens after multi-vehicle crash
SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the pile-up happened near mile marker 19 around 3:50 p.m. Sunday. The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department said at least eight vehicles were involved. Northbound traffic...
alabamanews.net
Three People Shot in Two Montgomery Shootings
Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that left three people with gunshot wounds. Montgomery Police Dept. Capt. Jarrett Williams told Alabama News Network that officers were called to the 2100 block of East South Boulevard at about 3:41PM Friday. That’s the area of Baptist Medical Center South. That’s where they found two men with gunshot wounds.
alabamanews.net
One Killed, Two Hurt in Lee County Crash
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a multi-car crash that left a man dead and a woman and teenager injured. State troopers say 53-year-old Stuart Norwood, Jr., of Pelham was killed when the SUV that he was riding in hit an SUV driven by a 16-year-old from Opelika. The driver of...
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka man dies in Saturday accident
A Saturday night crash on Central Plank Road claimed the life of Alex W. Cumbie, 32, of Wetumpka. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Cumbie’s vehicle was the only vehicle in the accident at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday,...
WTVM
Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A six year murder case comes to a conclusion today - with many twists and turns from start to finish. The past six years have been a legal rollercoaster for the family of the late Richard Collier. “This was the best, worst case scenario,” said Dawn...
Fatal Loachapoka car accident leaves one man dead
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Man’s Shooting Death
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death. Police say at around 10:30PM on Tuesday, 61-year-old Carlos Medrano of Montgomery was found shot to death in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road, south of the bypass. Investigators have released no other information. If you...
WSFA
1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Tuesday night shooting. The victim, identified as Carlos Medrano, 61, of Montgomery, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. No motive or suspect/s was...
aldailynews.com
Hooper case: Alleged victim asks charge be dismissed
The woman allegedly assaulted by former Alabama lawmaker Perry Hooper has asked the charge against him be dismissed. Earlier this month, a Montgomery County grand jury indicted Hooper on one count of first degree sexual abuse. “The matters relating to Mr. Hooper and me have been resolved and going through...
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga Police searching for woman wanted on alleged property theft
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is seeking the public’s help finding an at-large woman with a warrant out for her arrest. Alesia Key Howard, 60, is wanted for Property of Theft in the first degree. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Howard,...
