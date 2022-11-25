ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c74lD_0jNTHxlo00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested after a standoff Friday morning, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive.

Deputies said they had approached a sexual battery suspect at a home near Pigeon Circle around 3 a.m., but the suspect refused to come out.

The suspect eventually came out and was arrested without any issues.

Orange County deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News and check back for updates on this developing story.

See a map of the scene below:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

Body Cam: Florida man flees from deputies, taken down by K9, multiple drugs found in car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop. Early Monday morning, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they conducted extra patrols at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach. The deputy's body cam video shows 24-year-old Carlos Angulo being questioned by deputies. He was alerted that stop sticks were placed in front of his car and before he decided to speed off from deputies.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
orangeobserver.com

Man killed in Ocoee hit-and-run

The Ocoee Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run death of a man that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, close to the entrance of the Forestbrooke subdivision. Police are not identifying the victim, but the family identified him on...
OCOEE, FL
click orlando

Man found shot in Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found shot in an Orange County neighborhood Sunday evening, according to sheriff’s officials. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 5200 block of Hondo Way around 7:40 p.m. and found a man in his 30s injured. [TRENDING:...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UPDATE: Ocoee police identify local man killed in hit & run crash

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is still looking for the driver involved in a crash that left one person dead early Friday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive near the Forestbrooke community just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive his injuries.
OCOEE, FL
click orlando

Missing boy with autism found safe in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 10-year-old boy with autism has been found safe, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. PREVIOUS: Deputies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy with autism last seen Monday night in Seminole County, according to an alert from Everbridge, a public warning platform.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

21-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
POLK COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages

A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida woman dies after test drive ends in deadly crash

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida woman was killed Saturday when a test drive from a Nissan car dealership ended in a crash, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Worme, 86, of Davenport was test-driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue from the Hill Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven with Jean Worme, 76, of Davenport, and a sales representative, WFLA-TV reported.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
122K+
Followers
140K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy