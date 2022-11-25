Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested after a standoff Friday morning, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive.

Deputies said they had approached a sexual battery suspect at a home near Pigeon Circle around 3 a.m., but the suspect refused to come out.

The suspect eventually came out and was arrested without any issues.

Orange County deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News and check back for updates on this developing story.

See a map of the scene below:

©2022 Cox Media Group