Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested after a standoff Friday morning, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive.
Deputies said they had approached a sexual battery suspect at a home near Pigeon Circle around 3 a.m., but the suspect refused to come out.
The suspect eventually came out and was arrested without any issues.
Orange County deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
