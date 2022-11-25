Read full article on original website
Man held on $100K bail after failing to show up in court
ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested in August for assault with a deadly weapon was arrested again on Thanksgiving Day for failing to appear in court on the charges. Jerremy J. Gamble, 40, was originally arrested Aug. 8 for allegedly pointing a BB gun near a man in a northside trailer park.
Spring Creek students donate 800 pounds of Halloween candy
SPRING CREEK – Three Spring Creek classrooms won pizza parties for donating the most candy in their elementary schools after Halloween. Family Dental Care announced the winners of this year’s Great Candy Collection contest that included participants from Liberty Peak, Sage and Spring Creek elementary schools. “In total,...
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Learn about the birds of winter
ELKO -- Bristlecone Audubon will be having a presentation on the winter birds of the area at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Nevada Department of Wildlife headquarters, 60 Youth Center Road. This program will discuss how to tell apart some...
Parents, students, staff support four-day school week
ELKO – Two-thirds to three-quarters of students, parents and staff favor switching to a four-day week at Elko and Spring Creek schools, according to survey results presented to the school board. Now it will be up to board members to decide whether to make the move at Elko County’s...
Spring Creek announces holiday events
SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek is gearing up for the holidays with family-friendly events for all ages. Christmas at the Marina is a new event that kicks off on Dec. 2 for three weeks of activities, all from 6-8 p.m., that include music, hayrides and carriage rides, Christmas lights and food served by Ruby Mountain Hot Dogs.
Auditions for 'Anything Goes' at GBC
ELKO -- Great Basin College Theatre will hold auditions for its spring 2023 production of "Anything Goes" on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Auditions will take place in the GBC Theatre. Call-backs, if required, will be held on Dec. 14. Auditions are open to GBC students, juniors and seniors in...
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Be safe this winter from avalanches
ELKO — Joe and Mike Royer have spent a lot of time in the Ruby Mountains during winter. They understand winter recreationists such as snowmobilers, skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers and ATV riders need to be prepared for possible avalanches. The Great Basin has a very unique weather pattern which can...
Prolonged cold means higher heating bills in northeastern Nevada
ELKO – Heating bills for the month of November are going to be much higher than they were last November, based on temperature calculations by the National Weather Service. So far this month the “heating degree days” factor for Elko is roughly 62% higher than November 2021. The level is also 40% higher than an average November.
City seeks golf pro for Ruby View
ELKO – The City will seek a new golf pro to manage Ruby View Golf Course next spring following Duncan Golf Management’s decision to forego its contract extension two weeks ago. The City Council unanimously approved a motion to hire a golf professional as an employee/contractor to manage...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
