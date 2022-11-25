ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Central Florida law enforcement working to help keep holiday shoppers safe

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement in Orange County wants you to be safe while you shop.

People need to remember to lock car doors, hide valuables and call for help if they see something suspicious.

There will be extra deputies and officers patrolling malls and shopping centers.

Officers will be in uniform and in plainclothes, as part of what they’re calling “Operation Safe Holiday.”

