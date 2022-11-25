Central Florida law enforcement working to help keep holiday shoppers safe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement in Orange County wants you to be safe while you shop.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

People need to remember to lock car doors, hide valuables and call for help if they see something suspicious.

There will be extra deputies and officers patrolling malls and shopping centers.

Read: Black Friday 2022: What time does Macy’s, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohls and others open Friday?

Officers will be in uniform and in plainclothes, as part of what they’re calling “Operation Safe Holiday.”

©2022 Cox Media Group