Disney shows off a new 2D animation style in the Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again movie trailer, released Tuesday, November 29. In the animated Night at the Museum spinoff, Zachary Levi (Shazam!, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) voices Larry Daley (played by Ben Stiller in the original live-action franchise), the night guard privy to the museum’s big secret. The museum’s exhibit occupants, who come alive each night, urge Larry to hire his son, Nick Daley, to be a night guard for his summer job. Nick is voiced by Joshua Bassett of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

3 HOURS AGO