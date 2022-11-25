ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State

Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Christmas on Central Kicks Off Holiday Season in Dunkirk

The City of Dunkirk was one of several communities across Chautauqua County that participated in Small Business Saturday to kick off the local holiday shopping season. The city celebrated the occasion with its first ever Christmas on Central, which featured approximately 60 vendors lined up along Central Avenue in the downtown area. That's according to Ryan Hall, the city's Festivals and Events Director, who spoke with WDOE's Dan Palmer at the event...
DUNKIRK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]

Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
WEST SENECA, NY
wutv29.com

Hamburg couple loses shop in roof collapse from snow storm

HAMBURG, N.Y. – A local store in Hamburg that sells sports apparel and gifts had to be torn down Saturday after the weight of the snow from the lake effect storm imploded the roof and compromised the foundation. “We’ve been open six years and we’ve had some bad snow...
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo

Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State

The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Festival of Lights Underway at McKean County Fairgrounds

The McKean County Fair Association’s Festival of Lights is officially underway. Beginning last night, the third annual Festival of Lights was opened to the public at the McKean County Fairgrounds. According to the Bradford Era, the festival looks to showcase Christmas light displays from event organizers, local organizations, and clubs. The third installment of the festival will include a lights and display contest between participating organizations and clubs.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Hundreds turn out for Hornell holiday parade

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday spirit took the Maple City by storm Saturday evening as hundreds of people lined Main Street for the annual Christmas Parade. Hornell Partners for Growth held its annual “Hornell for the Holidays” event on November 26. Local fire departments, lawmakers, police, EMS, WETM, and of course, Santa, drove down […]
HORNELL, NY
2 On Your Side

Thankful Fur Pets Expo event helps animals back into homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During a Saturday vendors market at the McKinley Mall, the SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club hosted their Thankful Fur Pets Expo. The Ten Lives Club said there were a lot of adoptions during the COVID pandemic as many people worked from home. But once people went back to the workplace, they said they saw a spike in surrenders.
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: Cape Cod home is move-in ready in Cuba NY, view slideshow

House with 2 Garages in Cuba NY. Don’t miss out on this charming cape cod that is move-in ready! This beautiful 2 bedroom home is on a spacious corner lot and is in a country-like setting in a quiet area. The lot size is 0.62 acres. Recently remodeled kitchen-dining room combo includes a double oven, hardwood floors, hickory cabinets, and a cooktop that is only a few months old. A concrete driveway leads to the 2 car garage with an additional 20 x 24 garage with electric. The lot has a large yard with well-maintained landscaping and a gazebo.
CUBA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lancaster New York Woman Roasted On Social Media

A woman from Lancaster found out the hard way that if you voice your opinion on social media you are opening yourself up for other people to comment on your post. The Lancaster Christmas parade happened over the weekend and one woman decided to voice her displeasure with her experience on a Lancaster Facebook group.
LANCASTER, NY
Outsider.com

Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall

A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
BUFFALO, NY

