Read full article on original website
Related
Holiday Valley to close slopes Monday to Thursday due to forecast
ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holiday Valley announced that due to this week’s forecast, the slopes will be closed from Monday to Thursday. “We hope to be able to resume snowmaking later in the week and with any luck will see some more lake effect snow in the near future,” the announcement said. According to Holiday […]
Holiday Valley opens for winter season, more revenue for businesses
Holiday Valley Resort opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Friday, with 9 slopes and 5 ski lifts ready for the weekend.
Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State
Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
6 More Sonic’s Coming To WNY, But There’s 1 Major Problem
SIX more Sonic's are coming to Western New York. The man who brought the first 2 Sonic locations to Western New York is gearing up for more. He was granted 8 locations that he can build and is getting ready for the following restaurants. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro wants 6 more...
chautauquatoday.com
Christmas on Central Kicks Off Holiday Season in Dunkirk
The City of Dunkirk was one of several communities across Chautauqua County that participated in Small Business Saturday to kick off the local holiday shopping season. The city celebrated the occasion with its first ever Christmas on Central, which featured approximately 60 vendors lined up along Central Avenue in the downtown area. That's according to Ryan Hall, the city's Festivals and Events Director, who spoke with WDOE's Dan Palmer at the event...
Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
wutv29.com
Hamburg couple loses shop in roof collapse from snow storm
HAMBURG, N.Y. – A local store in Hamburg that sells sports apparel and gifts had to be torn down Saturday after the weight of the snow from the lake effect storm imploded the roof and compromised the foundation. “We’ve been open six years and we’ve had some bad snow...
Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
Wet weather rounds out holiday weekend as forecasters eye midweek storm system
It’s hard to imagine that just a week ago the Buffalo southtowns and much of the region was crippled by a lake effect snow storm that brought snow accumulations measured by the foot
Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo
Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
New York’s Official Warning To Snowmobile Owners
Making a monthly payment on a loan for a snowmobile is not too hard to swallow when the snow is flying! You work hard all summer to make the payments and get the sled ready for winter and the season is almost here! But there are a few things that you need to do before you hit the trails.
The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State
The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
wesb.com
Festival of Lights Underway at McKean County Fairgrounds
The McKean County Fair Association’s Festival of Lights is officially underway. Beginning last night, the third annual Festival of Lights was opened to the public at the McKean County Fairgrounds. According to the Bradford Era, the festival looks to showcase Christmas light displays from event organizers, local organizations, and clubs. The third installment of the festival will include a lights and display contest between participating organizations and clubs.
A crash closed 33 East at Best Street on Saturday afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crash closed the 33 East at Best Street on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m., according to NITTEC, which added the scene was clear around 4:30 p.m. At the scene, a Channel 2 photojournalist saw a blue car being taken away on a...
Hundreds turn out for Hornell holiday parade
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday spirit took the Maple City by storm Saturday evening as hundreds of people lined Main Street for the annual Christmas Parade. Hornell Partners for Growth held its annual “Hornell for the Holidays” event on November 26. Local fire departments, lawmakers, police, EMS, WETM, and of course, Santa, drove down […]
Viral Facebook Post About Buffalo Will Give You The Chills
This Facebook post has gone viral about Buffalo, New York. As it should. It proves that Buffalo is not only the City of Good Neighbors but also that these snowstorms in Western New York often gets, define us. After 80+ inches of snow fell in parts of Western New York,...
Thankful Fur Pets Expo event helps animals back into homes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — During a Saturday vendors market at the McKinley Mall, the SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club hosted their Thankful Fur Pets Expo. The Ten Lives Club said there were a lot of adoptions during the COVID pandemic as many people worked from home. But once people went back to the workplace, they said they saw a spike in surrenders.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Cape Cod home is move-in ready in Cuba NY, view slideshow
House with 2 Garages in Cuba NY. Don’t miss out on this charming cape cod that is move-in ready! This beautiful 2 bedroom home is on a spacious corner lot and is in a country-like setting in a quiet area. The lot size is 0.62 acres. Recently remodeled kitchen-dining room combo includes a double oven, hardwood floors, hickory cabinets, and a cooktop that is only a few months old. A concrete driveway leads to the 2 car garage with an additional 20 x 24 garage with electric. The lot has a large yard with well-maintained landscaping and a gazebo.
Lancaster New York Woman Roasted On Social Media
A woman from Lancaster found out the hard way that if you voice your opinion on social media you are opening yourself up for other people to comment on your post. The Lancaster Christmas parade happened over the weekend and one woman decided to voice her displeasure with her experience on a Lancaster Facebook group.
Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall
A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
Comments / 0