Wayne Public Library Weekly Events, December Calendar
WAYNE – As the month of November comes to a close, a busy schedule of December activities will be put on by the Wayne Public Library. According to a release, the final ‘Tasteful Tuesday’s’ concludes on November 29 at the Wayne Public Library. Each Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in November, coffee and treats will be available. This will be a first come, first-serve event available until gone.
Wayne State Men Erase Double-Digit Halftime Deficit To Finish 2-0 In Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Following a slow start to Saturday evening’s men’s basketball game, Wayne State College concluded the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic Tournament with their second game. From the McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, WSC took on the host Eckerd College. Eckerd took control early...
Wakefield Girls Wrestling Prepares For Inaugural Season
WAKEFIELD – A first year program will join the growing sport with this season being the second year of NSAA state sanctioned girls wrestling. Luke Walsh assisted the Wakefield boys varsity team as well junior high program last year. Walsh is a 2017 graduate from Wakefield and wrestled for the Trojans.
Winter Fest To Offer Fun-Filled, Educational Morning On December 3
CONCORD – With ‘Winter Fest’ approaching this weekend, the Haskell Ag Lab will be offering events for the entire family. According to a release, make plans to come to ‘Winter Fest’ at the Haskell Ag Lab on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Shop Small Business Saturday, WAED Notes
WAYNE – November 26 is Small Business Saturday as all are encouraged to seek out and shop at small, local businesses during this nationwide event. According to a release, Small businesses in Nebraska form the backbone of the economy, nearly 100% of all employer businesses are small firms. There are 179,509 small businesses in Nebraska—99.1% of all businesses in the state.
Five Players On The Court Need To Get In Rhythm For LCC Boys Basketball To Be Successful
LAUREL – With limited experience coming back this season, the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys basketball team will need the five players on the court to be in sync throughout the year. With a very talented senior class graduating nine individuals last year, numbers are slightly down with around 18 out for...
Second Half Scoring Surge, Defensive Intensity For Wildcat Women All Key In Comeback
GRAND JUNCTION, CO – After falling behind by 21 points at the break, the Wayne State College women’s basketball team played a strong 20 minutes in the second half. Back at the Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, Colorado, the Wildcat women closed out the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Women’s Basketball Classic on Saturday against the host Colorado Mesa.
