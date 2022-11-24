WAYNE – As the month of November comes to a close, a busy schedule of December activities will be put on by the Wayne Public Library. According to a release, the final ‘Tasteful Tuesday’s’ concludes on November 29 at the Wayne Public Library. Each Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in November, coffee and treats will be available. This will be a first come, first-serve event available until gone.

WAYNE, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO