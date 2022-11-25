ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

I talked to 70 parents of highly successful adults: 4 phrases they never used while raising them

In researching her book, "Raising an Entrepreneur," Margot Machol Bisnow interviewed 70 parents who had raised highly successful adults about how they helped prepare them to best achieve their dreams and spark their entrepreneurial spirit. Bisnow identified four phrases these parents never uttered in order to instill confidence in their growing children. Watch the video to learn more and to understand how avoiding these phrases can work to help parents achieve this goal with their own kids.
pethelpful.com

Where Cats Sleep Speaks Volumes About Their Relationship With Their Humans

We all love funny cat videos with cats just being their adorable, derpy selves but sometimes we come across a video that not only features cute cats, but also teaches us something too. That's why we love the video TikTok user @Gatofather posted because it's just so interesting!. Does your...
Mic

These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever

Sometimes, shopping is easy. The perfect item seems to show up and tell you who wants it. Other times, it’s a mystery so unsolvable that Sherlock Holmes wouldn’t know what to get. When you are faced with a mysterious, inscrutable, inexplicable, and baffling shopping challenge, you need help from the experts. But who are the shopping experts, you ask? That’s easy. They are the people who are buying up all the cleverest items on Amazon. This is the clue you needed to solve the puzzle: These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever.
CNBC

Parents who raise highly successful kids have these 3 things in common

The path to raising successful kids can seem nebulous. The avalanche of advice, some science-based and some not, can end up being more overwhelming than guiding. But there are common threads among parents who raise resilient, confident, well-adjusted children. Here are three things parents of highly successful kids have in...
Family Handyman

What Exactly Does the “Q” in “Q-tips” Stand For?

Q-tips, those hygienic products that you can use for everything from “gently applying ointments and creams,” to “clean[ing] and dust [ing] even hard to reach places,” are staples of doctor’s offices and medicine cabinets the whole world over. It’s no mystery that people often ignore the company’s warnings and use them as implements of ear-cleaning, but you know what is a mystery? What in the heck the Q means. It’s probably one of the little things you’ve always wondered about.
Upworthy

A guy and his friends shared their travel plans. The results perfectly explain the wealth gap.

This article originally appeared on 08.20.21 Sometimes you see something so mind-boggling you have to take a minute to digest what just happened in your brain. Be prepared to take that moment while watching these videos. Real estate investor and TikTok user Tom Cruz shared two videos explaining the spreadsheets he and his friends use to plan vacations and it's...well...something. Watch the first one:

