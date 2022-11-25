ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle River, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WJFW-TV

A longtime family tradition returns for the 56th year in the middle of gun deer hunting season

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Time may be running out for some hunters who are out late in the season. For some folks, there's something more important things to do than bag a buck. Since 1966, two hunting shacks from an extended family take on each other in their card tournament. While the game can get intense, the experience isn't about winning or losing.
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Sunny weekend could turn towards work week snow

WEATHER STORY: A cell of high air pressure will sit to our south and make Saturday sunny and warm. By Sunday, it may be far enough south to draw a wind down from the north so the warm spell will go away. Plus, the northerly wind will develop some lake effect precip on the South Shore of Lake Superior. Accumulations should be very light but also very slippery because it may come as freezing rain. On Monday, a low from the west will start a snow chance for all zones that may last through Wednesday. Right now, accumulations appear to be light in the range of 2-4″ spread over three days.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy