First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
WJFW-TV
A longtime family tradition returns for the 56th year in the middle of gun deer hunting season
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Time may be running out for some hunters who are out late in the season. For some folks, there's something more important things to do than bag a buck. Since 1966, two hunting shacks from an extended family take on each other in their card tournament. While the game can get intense, the experience isn't about winning or losing.
northernnewsnow.com
Sunny weekend could turn towards work week snow
WEATHER STORY: A cell of high air pressure will sit to our south and make Saturday sunny and warm. By Sunday, it may be far enough south to draw a wind down from the north so the warm spell will go away. Plus, the northerly wind will develop some lake effect precip on the South Shore of Lake Superior. Accumulations should be very light but also very slippery because it may come as freezing rain. On Monday, a low from the west will start a snow chance for all zones that may last through Wednesday. Right now, accumulations appear to be light in the range of 2-4″ spread over three days.
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
