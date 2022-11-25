WEATHER STORY: A cell of high air pressure will sit to our south and make Saturday sunny and warm. By Sunday, it may be far enough south to draw a wind down from the north so the warm spell will go away. Plus, the northerly wind will develop some lake effect precip on the South Shore of Lake Superior. Accumulations should be very light but also very slippery because it may come as freezing rain. On Monday, a low from the west will start a snow chance for all zones that may last through Wednesday. Right now, accumulations appear to be light in the range of 2-4″ spread over three days.

GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO