The USMNT advances to the knockout stage of the World Cup, but not without a number of injuries to its star players
Both Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent were forced off with injuries during USA's 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday night.
Bale makes early exit for Wales against England at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — If it was Gareth Bale’s final game for Wales, it ended rather unceremoniously. The Wales captain was substituted at halftime of the team’s match against England at the World Cup on Tuesday because of an injury. While it was unclear when Bale was hurt, it appeared he was struggling late in the first half of the team’s final Group B match. He was replaced by Brennan Johnson. Wales crumbled once Bale went off. England scored about five minutes into the second half and added another goal a minute later, finishing with a 3-0 victory.
Pulisic sinks Iran as US advance in World Cup duel
Christian Pulisic fired the United States into the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday as the Americans downed Iran 1-0 in their politically charged grudge match. But despite an electrifying atmosphere at Doha's Al Thumama Stadium, Tuesday's game played out without controversy as the US avenged their 1998 World Cup defeat to Iran to send the Asian qualifiers crashing out of the tournament.
American Man Booted From World Cup Match for Wearing Rainbow Armband
An American man was thrown out of the U.S. vs Iran World Cup match in Qatar Tuesday for wearing a rainbow wristband, TV2 in Denmark reported. This comes on the heels of FIFA punting plans for team captains to wear rainbow armbands to advocate for LGBTQ rights in the country—where homosexuality remains illegal. Mere hours before that plan was set to go into play, FIFA reversed course and said they’d hand yellow cards to players who wore the armbands. The American, Brian Davis, said he went through security wearing the armband and was told it was fine to wear. Members...
US defeats Iran in politically charged World Cup match
The U.S. men’s soccer team defeated Iran in Tuesday’s World Cup match, winning 1-0 and advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament amid heightened political tensions between the two nations. The U.S. won with a goal from midfielder Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute, allowing the American team to advance. Pulisic reportedly suffered an…
‘Between 400 and 500’ migrant workers died on World Cup projects, Qatar official says
The death toll of migrant workers who prepared Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup is "between 400 and 500," according to the official responsible for organizing the event.
