AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — If it was Gareth Bale’s final game for Wales, it ended rather unceremoniously. The Wales captain was substituted at halftime of the team’s match against England at the World Cup on Tuesday because of an injury. While it was unclear when Bale was hurt, it appeared he was struggling late in the first half of the team’s final Group B match. He was replaced by Brennan Johnson. Wales crumbled once Bale went off. England scored about five minutes into the second half and added another goal a minute later, finishing with a 3-0 victory.

9 MINUTES AGO