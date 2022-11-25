Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Have a Merry Artisan Christmas at a local market this Saturday in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s a very Merry Artisan Christmas at a weekend market coming up locally. Artisans Michelle, Kate, and Sara visited Local 5 Live with a sneak peek at the Artisan Christmas market this weekend at Badger State Brewing Company.
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate and support the Evergleams on 8th in downtown Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Party like it’s 1959!. Local 5 Live visited the Manitowoc Public Library with details on a fundraiser to keep the Evergleams gleaming in Manitowoc.
wearegreenbay.com
Hundreds of trees featured in Manitowoc’s Evergleams on 8th
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc’s Ever-gleams on 8th provides a Christmas atmosphere for downtown Manitowoc. Vice President of the Ever-gleams says the trees play a significant role in Manitowoc’s history. “It’s really a big part of our heritage here in Manitowoc we have a long history of...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Christmas Through the Decades’ Howard-Suamico Christmas Parade this Saturday
(WFRV) – Where will Santa be this weekend? Riding in the Howard-Suamico Christmas parade. Jim Morrison visited Local 5 Live with details on dozens of other floats, Santa, plus the Bay Port Marching band. The Howard-Suamico Christmas parade is Saturday, December 3 starting at 1 pm. It starts and...
Two Rivers, Manitowoc store owners highlight shopping local during Black Friday
Black Friday weekend shoppers are out and about in downtown Two Rivers. Theresa Kronforst, who owns Schroeder's Department Store, says it's been busier compared to previous years.
wtaq.com
Manitowoc County dairy farm builds new robotic facility
Greg Gries of Libertyland Farms in Valders, Wis. They milk 320 cows and farm 1,200 acres. Libertyland Farms is the first dairy farm in Manitowoc County to have robotics in a brand new facility.
seehafernews.com
Two Local Merchants Talk Small Business Saturday
Today is Small Business Saturday and Seehafer News talked with two local business owners about its importance. We spoke with Rick Couron of the Hearty Olive in downtown Manitowoc and Pam Duveneck from The Read Apple Toy Shoppe in downtown Two Rivers. Duveneck feels one of the advantages of small business is “how they can work with their customers.” Saying, “We do a lot of what we’re doing right now, talking . What are you looking for, what age group are you looking for and helping you find the gift that’s just right. Our companies that we order from will often give us a lot of demos, so we can pull it out on the table in front of us so you can see what you’re getting before you purchase that item”.
wearegreenbay.com
Recipe to spruce up your leftovers from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – When it comes to the holidays, there’s no shortage of leftovers. Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a creative way to give your leftovers new life, plus how their catering service can help take the stress out of your holiday party.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay, Door County exploring sober living facility
Community members fighting drug abuse and other addictions could have a place to go under a proposal you can learn more about at Tuesday’s (11/29/22) Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee meeting. Door County Administrator Ken Pabich is scheduled to give a presentation on what the county would like to build as a sober living facility using funds received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The housing project would give individuals trying to get sober a safe place they could go while they get their feet underneath them. If the city was interested, they could contribute some of their ARPA dollars to make the project even more robust. Helping people address their issues is a familiar one for Sturgeon Bay Common Council member and Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee member Seth Wiederanders. As a longtime employee of Jak’s Place, a drop-in social and resource center for people affected by mental illness, Wiederanders says places like these can provide vital support to those who may not have it from other sites.
wearegreenbay.com
Gerds/Review: Where to see holiday favorites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this holiday season, many people find comfort in their favorites. Here are some of the popular titles being performed live in our region this season. Hundreds of our friends and neighbors are preparing to celebrate – on stage – in a wide variety...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Supporting these small businesses is what we should be doing as community members’: Customers shop locally for Small Business Saturday
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shoppers pride themselves on shopping locally as an investment in their community. “Whatever we can do to continue to support these small businesses is what we should be doing as community members,” said Ellen Katter, a small business customer. Customers shopping at The Heel...
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Paramixo
Meet Paramixo, a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome pup was found as a stray, suffering from a severe ear infection, matting over his entire body, and wounds on his feet. While initially withdrawn and fearful, after time, patience, and treats, Paramixo slowly starting to come out of his shell.
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Anderson, a sweet, active 4-year-old pup ready for his forever home
(WFRV) – Could Anderson be your new best friend? He’s an active 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He weighs 59lbs, loves to give kisses, and is working on leaning new cues. Anderson arrived at WHS as a stray with bare patches of skin along his back that appear to be scarring from a previous, unknown injury. Despite his great looks and wonderful personality, he hasn’t had much luck finding a new family so his adoption fee has been reduced to help him out! Like all dogs at WHS, Anderson is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, now all he needs is you! Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet this handsome pup.
Downtown Manitowoc cafe gives out over 250 free Thanksgiving meals
Susie Kay's Cafe in downtown Manitowoc served around 256 free Thanksgiving meals and desserts. It's the fourth year they've given out the dinners.
wapl.com
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Extra!: On the record about Dudley Birder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Interviews with Dudley Birder often started like this:. And then he would tell me something he wasn’t supposed to. Not that he was revealing state secrets. And I don’t remember most of whatever tidbits he felt were importantly secret. One that I...
wapl.com
Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
Door County Pulse
Thanksgiving Memory: Grandma’s Restaurant
In the 1960s, my grandma opened a “hot dog stand,” which today is the Summer Kitchen restaurant on Highway 42 in Ephraim. My parents came to Door County on their honeymoon in 1961, and they stayed in some pretty swanky spots, like Gordon Lodge and the White Gull Inn. When they returned home, they raved about the gorgeous landscape and the magical beauty they had experienced.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
Yielding to a solution: Residents demand road sign change along Highway 172
An Allouez resident is petitioning for yield signs along Highway 172 to be changed to stop signs, a debate that has spanned decades among local residents.
