Today is Small Business Saturday and Seehafer News talked with two local business owners about its importance. We spoke with Rick Couron of the Hearty Olive in downtown Manitowoc and Pam Duveneck from The Read Apple Toy Shoppe in downtown Two Rivers. Duveneck feels one of the advantages of small business is “how they can work with their customers.” Saying, “We do a lot of what we’re doing right now, talking . What are you looking for, what age group are you looking for and helping you find the gift that’s just right. Our companies that we order from will often give us a lot of demos, so we can pull it out on the table in front of us so you can see what you’re getting before you purchase that item”.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO