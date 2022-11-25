‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Easter Egg is a Nod to One of Marvel’s Most Important Crew Members

Read full article on original website
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
Egomaniac Kevin Bacon took his wife to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ just to see her reaction to his name-drop
At long last, one of the longest-running gags in Marvel Cinematic Universe history will be paid off this coming Friday when Kevin Bacon shares the screen with the franchise’s marquee band of intergalactic misfits in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Having been name-dropped in both James Gunn’s...
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics
Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Letitia Wright says her 5-year-old sister's teachers have sent her home from class asking about 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' spoilers
When her sister starting asking questions, Wright said, "You're 5. You need to focus on coloring or something. Don't worry about what's happening."
Disney's $180M animated movie bombs at box office amid CEO shake-up
Disney's animated film "Strange World" starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Lucy Liu, tanked over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at the box office.
Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation
We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
Amy Adams says she hasn't been asked about playing Lois Lane again after Henry Cavill confirmed his Superman return
Amy Adams hasn't been asked about returning to play Lois Lane next to Henry Cavill's Superman, but said: "I'll support whatever direction they go."
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Johnny Depp will return to Pirates Of The Caribbean as Jack Sparrow five years on from last movie
JOHNNY Depp will return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow – five years on from the last film. Depp, who played the boozy buccaneer in all the previous five films, is scheduled for a test shoot in the UK in February according to a new call sheet from the production.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
