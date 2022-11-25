ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Easter Egg is a Nod to One of Marvel’s Most Important Crew Members

By Charles Murphy
murphysmultiverse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special

Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics

Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
wegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation

We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy

When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
wegotthiscovered.com

A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality

There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy