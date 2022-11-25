Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Have a Merry Artisan Christmas at a local market this Saturday in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s a very Merry Artisan Christmas at a weekend market coming up locally. Artisans Michelle, Kate, and Sara visited Local 5 Live with a sneak peek at the Artisan Christmas market this weekend at Badger State Brewing Company.
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Paramixo
Meet Paramixo, a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome pup was found as a stray, suffering from a severe ear infection, matting over his entire body, and wounds on his feet. While initially withdrawn and fearful, after time, patience, and treats, Paramixo slowly starting to come out of his shell.
Two Guernsey Girls Creamery expanding in Freedom
(WFRV) – It is egg nog season at Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom. The small batch creamery makes milk, flavored milk, and curds at their factory. They have an A2 herd of cows, meaning they only carry the A2 protein which is easier for some people to digest. The business is also expanding thanks […]
wapl.com
Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Extra!: On the record about Dudley Birder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Interviews with Dudley Birder often started like this:. And then he would tell me something he wasn’t supposed to. Not that he was revealing state secrets. And I don’t remember most of whatever tidbits he felt were importantly secret. One that I...
The Best Christmas Lights Near The Fox Cities: Awesome Displays for 2022!
There is nothing quite like heading out for a tour of holiday light displays. Northeast Wisconsin is home to some of the best Christmas lights in Wisconsin! Whether you are looking for Christmas lights to music, unique displays or lots of eye candy, our handy guide will help you find the best Christmas lights near you. Grab the popcorn, fill the thermos with hot chocolate, and enjoy this free fun family tradition.
Fox11online.com
Man claims he 'blacked out,' killed girlfriend's kitten that was keeping him awake
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Quinten Castro faces a felony charge of mistreatment of animals for allegedly killing his girlfriend's kitten, Muffin, because it wasn't letting him sleep. He also faces a misdemeanor obstruction count for allegedly lying about the incident. Castro, 22, made an initial appearance Monday in Outagamie County court,...
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
94.3 Jack FM
Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
wearegreenbay.com
Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle Cast
Below is a week-by-week breakdown of the combined donations received for the 2022 Kettle Casts in northeast Wisconsin. The Salvation Army of Green Bay and the Fox Cities has raised $181,564, bringing their total to $432,653. The following are upcoming events:. Green Bay. 11/28 at 6 p.m. is the second...
WBAY Green Bay
Wausau man injured by alleged accidental weapon discharge at Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities responded to the parking lot of 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Fox River Mall, at 9:08 AM on Friday for a report of a man injured from a firearm discharge. A preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old man from Wausau was unloading a handgun in the...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Christmas Through the Decades’ Howard-Suamico Christmas Parade this Saturday
(WFRV) – Where will Santa be this weekend? Riding in the Howard-Suamico Christmas parade. Jim Morrison visited Local 5 Live with details on dozens of other floats, Santa, plus the Bay Port Marching band. The Howard-Suamico Christmas parade is Saturday, December 3 starting at 1 pm. It starts and...
wwisradio.com
Spring Trial Date Set for Accused Green Bay Murderer
(Green Bay WI) — A judge has set a March trial date for Green Bay’s accused chopper. The judge earlier this week set the trial despite another request from Taylor Schabusiness’ lawyer for another mental health evaluation. Schabusiness is accused of strangling her boyfriend during a day of meth-fueled sex, then chopping his body into pieces and trying to hide them around his house. She told police she didn’t mean to kill the man, but she also says she didn’t stop.
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Green Bay woman found safe
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say Crystal Kraning has been found safe, please disregard the information below. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED; THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW--- The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a 44-year-old Crystal R. Kraning of Green...
Yielding to a solution: Residents demand road sign change along Highway 172
An Allouez resident is petitioning for yield signs along Highway 172 to be changed to stop signs, a debate that has spanned decades among local residents.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Music Man’ Dudley Birder dies at 95
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Dudley Birder, a leading force in music in Northeastern Wisconsin, died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26, St. Norbert College announced. He was age 95. Birder spent more than half a century at St. Norbert. Funeral arrangements are pending, the college said. “Everyone in the St....
NBC26
Long-term lane closure to start Monday in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds everyone that Southbound US 41 will begin its long-term lane closure on Monday in Oconto County. Southbound US 41 at the Little Suamico River bridge will be reduced to one lane of travel beginning Monday, Nov. 28 for bridge deck replacement.
wearegreenbay.com
55-year-old man and a dog found dead in Grand Chute duplex fire
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Sunday evening, fire officials found a 55-year-old man and a dog dead inside a duplex on fire in Grand Chute. According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, on November 27 around 7:50 p.m., crews were sent to the 600 block of South Olson Avenue for a reported fire. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire inside one side of a duplex.
Renewable natural gas made in Brown County fueling fleets around the nation
(WFRV) – The new BC Organics digester campus in Brown County is now producing renewable natural gas or RNG. So how is that product used and how is it different from fossil-fuel natural gas? Millaine Wells spoke to the company, Clean Energy Fuels, buying the RNG to power fleets of vehicles around the country. Curious […]
Comments / 0