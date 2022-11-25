Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Related
Celebrate the holidays with the Alpacas at LondonDairy in Two Rivers
(WFRV) – You can shop alpaca items to keep you cozy and warm this season and take some epic selfies!. Laura and Kevin from LondonDairy visited Local 5 Live along with some special friends with a closer look at this how you can shop and visit in Two Rivers.
‘Christmas Through the Decades’ Howard-Suamico Christmas Parade this Saturday
(WFRV) – Where will Santa be this weekend? Riding in the Howard-Suamico Christmas parade. Jim Morrison visited Local 5 Live with details on dozens of other floats, Santa, plus the Bay Port Marching band. The Howard-Suamico Christmas parade is Saturday, December 3 starting at 1 pm. It starts and...
Have a Merry Artisan Christmas at a local market this Saturday in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s a very Merry Artisan Christmas at a weekend market coming up locally. Artisans Michelle, Kate, and Sara visited Local 5 Live with a sneak peek at the Artisan Christmas market this weekend at Badger State Brewing Company.
Celebrate and support the Evergleams on 8th in downtown Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Party like it’s 1959!. Local 5 Live visited the Manitowoc Public Library with details on a fundraiser to keep the Evergleams gleaming in Manitowoc.
‘Music Man’ Dudley Birder dies at 95
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Dudley Birder, a leading force in music in Northeastern Wisconsin, died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26, St. Norbert College announced. He was age 95. Birder spent more than half a century at St. Norbert. Funeral arrangements are pending, the college said. “Everyone in the St....
Hundreds of trees featured in Manitowoc’s Evergleams on 8th
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc’s Ever-gleams on 8th provides a Christmas atmosphere for downtown Manitowoc. Vice President of the Ever-gleams says the trees play a significant role in Manitowoc’s history. “It’s really a big part of our heritage here in Manitowoc we have a long history of...
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘The Nutcracker’ in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – From company to company and year to year, “The Nutcracker” is not cut the same, as if by cookie cutter. This year, The Dance Company of greater Green Bay continues to tweak its already different take on the beloved fantasy. One more...
Meet Anderson, a sweet, active 4-year-old pup ready for his forever home
(WFRV) – Could Anderson be your new best friend? He’s an active 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He weighs 59lbs, loves to give kisses, and is working on leaning new cues. Anderson arrived at WHS as a stray with bare patches of skin along his back that appear to be scarring from a previous, unknown injury. Despite his great looks and wonderful personality, he hasn’t had much luck finding a new family so his adoption fee has been reduced to help him out! Like all dogs at WHS, Anderson is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, now all he needs is you! Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet this handsome pup.
Pet Saver: Paramixo
Meet Paramixo, a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome pup was found as a stray, suffering from a severe ear infection, matting over his entire body, and wounds on his feet. While initially withdrawn and fearful, after time, patience, and treats, Paramixo slowly starting to come out of his shell.
‘Supporting these small businesses is what we should be doing as community members’: Customers shop locally for Small Business Saturday
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shoppers pride themselves on shopping locally as an investment in their community. “Whatever we can do to continue to support these small businesses is what we should be doing as community members,” said Ellen Katter, a small business customer. Customers shopping at The Heel...
Recipe to spruce up your leftovers from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – When it comes to the holidays, there’s no shortage of leftovers. Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a creative way to give your leftovers new life, plus how their catering service can help take the stress out of your holiday party.
Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle Cast
Below is a week-by-week breakdown of the combined donations received for the 2022 Kettle Casts in northeast Wisconsin. The Salvation Army of Green Bay and the Fox Cities has raised $181,564, bringing their total to $432,653. The following are upcoming events:. Green Bay. 11/28 at 6 p.m. is the second...
Large playhouse fire in Outagamie County threatened nearby barn, 3 departments responded
BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews responded to a large playhouse that was ‘engulfed’ in flames near a barn in Outagamie County that contained animals. According to the Combined Locks Public Safety, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday in the Town of Buchanan. Fire crews...
55-year-old man and a dog found dead in Grand Chute duplex fire
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Sunday evening, fire officials found a 55-year-old man and a dog dead inside a duplex on fire in Grand Chute. According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, on November 27 around 7:50 p.m., crews were sent to the 600 block of South Olson Avenue for a reported fire. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire inside one side of a duplex.
UPDATE: Green Bay woman located safe after being reported missing since November 20
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update regarding the missing person report of Crystal Kraning. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Kraning was found safe. No other information was provided. Original Story: MISSING: Green Bay woman last seen November 20, police ask for public’s help...
Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted in ‘numerous’ retail thefts
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted in connection to multiple retail theft incidents. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly trying to find 42-year-old Enrique Soto. He has active felony warrants for his arrest and is wanted in connection to multiple retail theft incidents.
Hobart-Lawrence Police Department names new Chief of Police
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department is promoting within the agency to name its next Chief of Police. Michael A. Renkas, currently a Captain with the department, will be the next Chief of Police following Randy Bani’s retirement on January 2, 2023. The Police Commission narrowed...
