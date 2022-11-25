ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abrams, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

‘Music Man’ Dudley Birder dies at 95

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Dudley Birder, a leading force in music in Northeastern Wisconsin, died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26, St. Norbert College announced. He was age 95. Birder spent more than half a century at St. Norbert. Funeral arrangements are pending, the college said. “Everyone in the St....
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hundreds of trees featured in Manitowoc’s Evergleams on 8th

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc’s Ever-gleams on 8th provides a Christmas atmosphere for downtown Manitowoc. Vice President of the Ever-gleams says the trees play a significant role in Manitowoc’s history. “It’s really a big part of our heritage here in Manitowoc we have a long history of...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘The Nutcracker’ in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – From company to company and year to year, “The Nutcracker” is not cut the same, as if by cookie cutter. This year, The Dance Company of greater Green Bay continues to tweak its already different take on the beloved fantasy. One more...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Meet Anderson, a sweet, active 4-year-old pup ready for his forever home

(WFRV) – Could Anderson be your new best friend? He’s an active 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He weighs 59lbs, loves to give kisses, and is working on leaning new cues. Anderson arrived at WHS as a stray with bare patches of skin along his back that appear to be scarring from a previous, unknown injury. Despite his great looks and wonderful personality, he hasn’t had much luck finding a new family so his adoption fee has been reduced to help him out! Like all dogs at WHS, Anderson is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, now all he needs is you! Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet this handsome pup.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Paramixo

Meet Paramixo, a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome pup was found as a stray, suffering from a severe ear infection, matting over his entire body, and wounds on his feet. While initially withdrawn and fearful, after time, patience, and treats, Paramixo slowly starting to come out of his shell.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Supporting these small businesses is what we should be doing as community members’: Customers shop locally for Small Business Saturday

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shoppers pride themselves on shopping locally as an investment in their community. “Whatever we can do to continue to support these small businesses is what we should be doing as community members,” said Ellen Katter, a small business customer. Customers shopping at The Heel...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Recipe to spruce up your leftovers from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – When it comes to the holidays, there’s no shortage of leftovers. Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a creative way to give your leftovers new life, plus how their catering service can help take the stress out of your holiday party.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle Cast

Below is a week-by-week breakdown of the combined donations received for the 2022 Kettle Casts in northeast Wisconsin. The Salvation Army of Green Bay and the Fox Cities has raised $181,564, bringing their total to $432,653. The following are upcoming events:. Green Bay. 11/28 at 6 p.m. is the second...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

55-year-old man and a dog found dead in Grand Chute duplex fire

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Sunday evening, fire officials found a 55-year-old man and a dog dead inside a duplex on fire in Grand Chute. According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, on November 27 around 7:50 p.m., crews were sent to the 600 block of South Olson Avenue for a reported fire. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire inside one side of a duplex.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted in ‘numerous’ retail thefts

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted in connection to multiple retail theft incidents. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly trying to find 42-year-old Enrique Soto. He has active felony warrants for his arrest and is wanted in connection to multiple retail theft incidents.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hobart-Lawrence Police Department names new Chief of Police

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department is promoting within the agency to name its next Chief of Police. Michael A. Renkas, currently a Captain with the department, will be the next Chief of Police following Randy Bani’s retirement on January 2, 2023. The Police Commission narrowed...
HOBART, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy