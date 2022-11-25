Read full article on original website
Deceased maintenance worker discovered at Ann Arbor hotel died of CO poisoning, fire officials say
The death of a maintenance worker, whose body was found in the boiler room of an Ann Arbor hotel on Monday, has been blamed on carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities concluded.
White landowners in Hawaii imported Russian workers in the early 1900s, to dilute the labor power of Asians in the islands
On Feb. 19, 1906, the mail steamer China pulled into the harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. It had made the voyage from San Pedro, California, many times before, but this trip made front-page news. Local newspapers heralded the arrival of “one hundred and ten white men, women and children, the vanguard of what promises to be an influx of settlers for the Hawaiian Islands.” A reporter from the Hawaiian Gazette recorded that they “looked to be a healthy, moral, God-fearing people.” By contrast, in 1856, some of the first Chinese contract laborers to work in Hawaii had been described as a...
A Randy's Donuts in Seoul adds Los Angeles flavor to South Korea
In our weird global world, hipness is commodified and authenticity lost. But a culinary tour confirms South Korea's genius for reimagining pop culture.
