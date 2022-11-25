New York Post readers can claim an amazing offer from BetMGM during the World Cup. Use the bonus code NPBONUSWC when signing up to BetMGM to make a $10 bet and win $200 if any team scores a goal. BetMGM Bonus Code Read more about the BetMGM Bonus CodeCheck out the best sportsbook bonus codes BetMGM’s new customer offer gives new users a great chance to win money betting on the World Cup. By using the bonus code NPBONUSWC, you are able to take advantage of this incredible offer ahead of France vs. Tunisia in Qatar. All you have to do is make a...

16 MINUTES AGO