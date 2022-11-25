ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Ohio man killed in Colleton Co. crash involving semi-truck

By Dianté Gibbs
 4 days ago

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire-rescue officials said a multi-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Ohio man Wednesday.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the high-speed, two-vehicle crash just after 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of ACE Basin Parkway/US-17 and Hope Plantation Lane, according to officials.

A man driving a 2014 Ford van headed north on ACE Basin Parkway crashed with a semi-truck turning into a gas station.

    Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue
    Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue
    Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue
    Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The crash caused the man to be trapped in the heavily damaged van, and “substantial” damage to the truck’s trailer.

“Firefighter-Paramedics treated both patients at the scene and quickly determined the driver of the van was deceased,” CCFR said.

Crews extracted the deceased driver of the van while the truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

An investigation into the crash is underway by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

5M+
Views
