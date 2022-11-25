ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Alleged driver faces charges following crash that injures family members

By Jill Sperling
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDtQT_0jNTE3KS00

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a crash that injured his family members.

The Kennewick Police Department said officers responded to a collision in the area of E 10 th and Beech Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, November 25.

The driver had allegedly struck a parked vehicle and then left the scene before police arrived, leaving his injured family members behind.

Those family members were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 19-year-old alleged driver was found a short distance away from the crash scene.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in taking the man into custody. He now faces charges of driving under the influence, hit and run and vehicular assault.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Toppenish man accused in stabbing death of another man last week

A 26-year-old Toppenish man is facing possible second-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of another man last week. The suspect made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. He is accused of the Nov. 23 stabbing death of Jose Mendoza-Ramirez, 19, in the 400 block of Division Street in Toppenish, according to a Toppenish police probable cause affidavit.
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City

Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: One in custody after shots fired on scene outside Benton City

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Update 10:00 p.m. State Route 225 will remain closed between Wagon Wheel PR and Trinity PR while BCSO continues with their investigation, according to officials. Official said the man involved surrendered and was taken into custody. Several law enforcement agencies were on scene during the...
BENTON CITY, WA
610KONA

WSP: RV Making a U-Turn Along 240 Freeway Causes Crash, Massive Traffic Snarl

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol says a motor home that was westbound on the 240 Freeway just after the Blue Bridge merge makes an illegal u-turn in a WSDOT crossing and cuts off several cars in the process, forcing at least one to crash. This happened Monday afternoon. There were no injuries but traffic was backed up for miles all the way to the North Edison Street exit in Kennewick along the freeway.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick Murder Suspect Nabbed in Lincoln County

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kennewick man has been arrested. Suspect located and captured in northern Lincoln County. Back on November 19th, Kennewick Police and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of West 3rd, when they arrived, they found 67-year-old Mark Jurgens who was dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Dozens of Crashes Snarl Tri-Cities Traffic Over Thanksgiving Holiday

(Pasco, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol says they had a very challenging holiday season, responding to dozens of crashes over the Thanksgiving week. According to State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, authorities recorded 63 crashes on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving alone. Much of that was due to the freezing rain the area saw on that day. This includes one deadly crash along the 182 Freeway in Richland.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Springer is arrested again

HERMISTON – Hermiston police officers arrested Clinton Eugene Springer, 41 earlier this week after he allegedly attempted to rob the local Dairy Queen An employee told officers Springer threatened employees saying he had a gun and would kill them if they did not give him the money in the register.
HERMISTON, OR
97 Rock

Murder Charges Dropped to Manslaughter in Pasco Woman’s Death

After an autopsy and investigation by Pasco Police, a suspect related to a woman's death is facing different charges. This image is of the crime scene area near 28th and Hopkins in Pasco. Manslaughter likely to be filed by prosecutor. We reported back on November 6th that Police were called...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395

FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman's body found in Pasco now considered a manslaughter case

PASCO, Wash.- On November, 6, Pasco Police responded to the area of 28th and Hopkins for a potential homicide investigation. They found 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy dead from an apparent assault. Through their investigation the Pasco Police Department (PPD) has determined that Gooldy's injuries were not substantial enough to have caused...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County firefighters training in Benton City

BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 announced that they will be conducting a live fire training tomorrow, Nov. 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, Benton City residents should expect to see large amounts of smoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of 7th St and Dinah Ln.
BENTON CITY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy