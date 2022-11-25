Alleged driver faces charges following crash that injures family members

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a crash that injured his family members.

The Kennewick Police Department said officers responded to a collision in the area of E 10 th and Beech Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, November 25.

The driver had allegedly struck a parked vehicle and then left the scene before police arrived, leaving his injured family members behind.

Those family members were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 19-year-old alleged driver was found a short distance away from the crash scene.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in taking the man into custody. He now faces charges of driving under the influence, hit and run and vehicular assault.

