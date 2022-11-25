Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall to Virginia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Pharrel Payne and Ta'Lon Cooper led Minnesota with 13 points apiece and Joshua Ola-Joseph had 11 points, but Virginia Tech defeated the Gophers 67-57 in the opening game of the 24th ACC / Big Ten Challenge. Payne was 5-of-8 from the field for his fourth game in double-figures this season,...
gophersports.com
Landfair, Shaffmaster Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors
CHICAGO, Ill. -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, while junior setter Melani Shaffmaster is the Big Ten Setter of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. Landfair averaged 5.71 kills and 6.36 points per set in wins at No....
Virginia Basketball Moves Up to No. 3 in AP Top 25 Poll
UVA's No. 3 ranking is the program's highest since the end of the 2018-2019 season
gophersports.com
Gophers Earn No. 8 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota volleyball program received the No. 8 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships and will host the NCAA First and Second Rounds of the tournament at Maturi Pavilion. The first two rounds will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, it was announced tonight on ESPNU.
gophersports.com
Kaliakmanis Honored by Big Ten
University of Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week today after his performance on Saturday at Wisconsin. Kaliakmanis led the Gophers to a 23-16 border battle win against the Badgers and set career highs in completions (19), attempts (29), yards (319) and touchdowns (2). He completed nine passes of 15 yards or more and averaged 16.8 yards per completion, as Minnesota rallied from a 16-13 fourth-quarter deficit to retain Paul Bunyan's Axe.
gophersports.com
Kaiser Named WCHA Rookie of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS – Freshman forward Madison Kaiser has been named WCHA Rookie of the Week by the conference on Monday. Kaiser is the first Gopher freshman this season to earn a weekly honor. Madison Kaiser earned her first career WCHA honor this week after recording a multi-point game (1g-1a) and...
gophersports.com
Braun Registers Double Double in Loss to Virginia
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 26, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (3-2, 0-0 B1G) fell short on the road against Virginia (7-0, 1-0 ACC) 73-70 at John Pual Jones Arena on Saturday afternoon. Freshman Mara Braun led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Alanna Micheaux registered 13 points.
gophersports.com
Borowicz's Career Night Leads Gophers to Victory over Liberty
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 27, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (4-2, 0-0 B1G) bounced back with a 77-65 victory over the Liberty Flames (2-4, 0-0) on Sunday night in Charlottesville, Va. Redshirt freshman Katie Borowicz registered a career high 21 points while Alanna Micheaux dropped 15 and nine in the victory.
gophersports.com
ASU Rallies Late, Stuns 'U' in OT
TEMPE, Ariz. - The No. 2 Golden Gophers men's hockey team held a one-goal lead late in the third period but could not finish off the sweep at Arizona State Saturday night falling in overtime, 6-5, inside Mullett Arena. A wild second period saw a combined five goals in a...
WSLS
Virginia women move to 8-0 with 72-50 win over East Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team put quite an exclamation point on the 2022 Cavalier Classic Tournament as it downed East Carolina 72-50. Another pivotal run sprung the Cavaliers to victory. This time a 17-3 spurt to open the second half opened the Cavs up to a 20 point lead. It’s the first 8-0 start for the program since 1992 as first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, also called Coach Mox, continues to shape and refine the culture of the program in Charlottesville.
Virginia Stands Alone as Last Undefeated ACC Team
The Cavaliers are one of just 26 remaining unbeaten teams in all of college basketball
gophersports.com
Gophers Win Final Four Bouts to Complete Comeback Over SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. - With their backs against the wall, trailing 16-7 with four bouts remaining, the University of Minnesota wrestling program rattled off four-straight decision victories to complete the comeback and beat No. 24 South Dakota State by a score of 19-16. It was Minnesota's second comeback win in as many weeks as the lightweights once again made up the halftime deficit to pull out the win for the Maroon & Gold, highlighted by a huge upset win for redshirt freshman Vance VomBaur at 141 pounds. The Gophers would go on to win six of the ten bouts in the dual.
Entire Virginia team to attend three memorial services
The entire Virginia football team will attend all three memorials for their fallen teammates. Following a funeral service Saturday for
Hugh Freeze, Liberty blown out by New Mexico State
The potential Auburn head coach gets destroyed by NMSU.
Entire Virginia team to be at funerals of 3 teammates
The entire Virginia football team will be at the funerals of D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., beginning with Perry's Saturday in Miami.
jmusportsnews.com
JMU Football is the King of the Sun Belt East
JMU football entered the FBS, and there were doubts about the Dukes’ readiness. The doubts weren’t about JMU’s readiness for the jump up to the FBS, but rather JMU’s ability to maintain dominance against an increased level of competition. So much for those concerns. JMU defeated...
Franklin News Post
UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The alleged University of Virginia shooter enrolled at the school in the fall of 2018, walking onto the football team. Four years later, he was arrested and charged in the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players. In between those dates, Jones twice pleaded no contest to...
WSLS
E.C. Glass takes the Region 4D crown, 35-21 over Salem
LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass played one of its more complete games of the season and it came on the perfect night--in the VHSL Region 4D Championship versus Salem. The game proved to be a stalemate after the first quarter with both defenses showing its strength. In the second quarter, the Hilltoppers offense yielded points with touchdowns from Mike Thomas Jr. and Taeon Mosby.
Western Branch wins 6A region crown over Manchester 21-14
MIDLOTHIAN (WAVY) – For the first time in 21 years, Western Branch can lay claim to a region championship in football. Saturday in Midlothian, the Bruins (11-2) held on to defeat Manchester on the Lancers home field, 21-14. Future North Carolina Tar Heel Paul Billups Jr. got the scoring started for Western Branch when he […]
virginiapublicradio.org
UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer
The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
