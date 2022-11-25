ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

gophersports.com

Gophers Fall to Virginia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Pharrel Payne and Ta'Lon Cooper led Minnesota with 13 points apiece and Joshua Ola-Joseph had 11 points, but Virginia Tech defeated the Gophers 67-57 in the opening game of the 24th ACC / Big Ten Challenge. Payne was 5-of-8 from the field for his fourth game in double-figures this season,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
gophersports.com

Landfair, Shaffmaster Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, while junior setter Melani Shaffmaster is the Big Ten Setter of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. Landfair averaged 5.71 kills and 6.36 points per set in wins at No....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Earn No. 8 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota volleyball program received the No. 8 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships and will host the NCAA First and Second Rounds of the tournament at Maturi Pavilion. The first two rounds will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, it was announced tonight on ESPNU.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Kaliakmanis Honored by Big Ten

University of Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week today after his performance on Saturday at Wisconsin. Kaliakmanis led the Gophers to a 23-16 border battle win against the Badgers and set career highs in completions (19), attempts (29), yards (319) and touchdowns (2). He completed nine passes of 15 yards or more and averaged 16.8 yards per completion, as Minnesota rallied from a 16-13 fourth-quarter deficit to retain Paul Bunyan's Axe.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Kaiser Named WCHA Rookie of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS – Freshman forward Madison Kaiser has been named WCHA Rookie of the Week by the conference on Monday. Kaiser is the first Gopher freshman this season to earn a weekly honor. Madison Kaiser earned her first career WCHA honor this week after recording a multi-point game (1g-1a) and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Braun Registers Double Double in Loss to Virginia

MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 26, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (3-2, 0-0 B1G) fell short on the road against Virginia (7-0, 1-0 ACC) 73-70 at John Pual Jones Arena on Saturday afternoon. Freshman Mara Braun led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Alanna Micheaux registered 13 points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Borowicz's Career Night Leads Gophers to Victory over Liberty

MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 27, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (4-2, 0-0 B1G) bounced back with a 77-65 victory over the Liberty Flames (2-4, 0-0) on Sunday night in Charlottesville, Va. Redshirt freshman Katie Borowicz registered a career high 21 points while Alanna Micheaux dropped 15 and nine in the victory.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

ASU Rallies Late, Stuns 'U' in OT

TEMPE, Ariz. - The No. 2 Golden Gophers men's hockey team held a one-goal lead late in the third period but could not finish off the sweep at Arizona State Saturday night falling in overtime, 6-5, inside Mullett Arena. A wild second period saw a combined five goals in a...
TEMPE, AZ
WSLS

Virginia women move to 8-0 with 72-50 win over East Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team put quite an exclamation point on the 2022 Cavalier Classic Tournament as it downed East Carolina 72-50. Another pivotal run sprung the Cavaliers to victory. This time a 17-3 spurt to open the second half opened the Cavs up to a 20 point lead. It’s the first 8-0 start for the program since 1992 as first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, also called Coach Mox, continues to shape and refine the culture of the program in Charlottesville.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
gophersports.com

Gophers Win Final Four Bouts to Complete Comeback Over SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. - With their backs against the wall, trailing 16-7 with four bouts remaining, the University of Minnesota wrestling program rattled off four-straight decision victories to complete the comeback and beat No. 24 South Dakota State by a score of 19-16. It was Minnesota's second comeback win in as many weeks as the lightweights once again made up the halftime deficit to pull out the win for the Maroon & Gold, highlighted by a huge upset win for redshirt freshman Vance VomBaur at 141 pounds. The Gophers would go on to win six of the ten bouts in the dual.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
jmusportsnews.com

JMU Football is the King of the Sun Belt East

JMU football entered the FBS, and there were doubts about the Dukes’ readiness. The doubts weren’t about JMU’s readiness for the jump up to the FBS, but rather JMU’s ability to maintain dominance against an increased level of competition. So much for those concerns. JMU defeated...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The alleged University of Virginia shooter enrolled at the school in the fall of 2018, walking onto the football team. Four years later, he was arrested and charged in the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players. In between those dates, Jones twice pleaded no contest to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

E.C. Glass takes the Region 4D crown, 35-21 over Salem

LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass played one of its more complete games of the season and it came on the perfect night--in the VHSL Region 4D Championship versus Salem. The game proved to be a stalemate after the first quarter with both defenses showing its strength. In the second quarter, the Hilltoppers offense yielded points with touchdowns from Mike Thomas Jr. and Taeon Mosby.
SALEM, VA
WAVY News 10

Western Branch wins 6A region crown over Manchester 21-14

MIDLOTHIAN (WAVY) – For the first time in 21 years, Western Branch can lay claim to a region championship in football. Saturday in Midlothian, the Bruins (11-2) held on to defeat Manchester on the Lancers home field, 21-14. Future North Carolina Tar Heel Paul Billups Jr. got the scoring started for Western Branch when he […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
virginiapublicradio.org

UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer

The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

