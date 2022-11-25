ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global logistics group partners with Savannah's Feed the Hungry to distribute Thanksgiving meals

 4 days ago
The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, hosted its third annual Giving Across America initiative over the past week.

This initiative is highlighted by the donation of 10,000 turkeys and more than 3,000 meals to help make celebrating Thanksgiving possible for approximately 130,000 people.

The group distributed turkey dinners to people in Savannah on Wednesday, aided by local nonprofit, Feed the Hungry.

