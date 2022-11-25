Federal Hocking secures third victory of young season with rout of Miller

Just before the holiday, Federal Hocking was able to grab their third consecutive victory to kick off the young season, this time taking down Miller with a 64-20 rout of the Falcons.

Takira Walker paced the Lancers with 13 points on the night, 11 of those coming in the first half while Federal Hocking was jumping out to a significant lead.

While getting some help, Walker’s production alone was enough to breeze by Miller. Federal Hocking showed a stout defensive effort in the first half, only allowing four points the entire half to jump out to a 41-4 margin at the break.

Ava Tolson was the only other player in double-digits, adding 10 on the night. Seven of those came in the final quarter.

Addison Jackson and Larissa McDaniel added nine and eight points respectively in the win.

Bre Allen led Miller with eight points. Only five players recorded a point for the Falcons.

Sitting at 3-0 now, Federal Hocking next matches up with Shenandoah this upcoming Monday. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. and will be played at Federal Hocking.