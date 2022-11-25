ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Editorial: The state of Ventura County is in flux

By View Comments
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pu6xm_0jNTDhJw00

When the Ventura County Taxpayers Association hosts its annual State of the County event Wednesday in Camarillo, one observation will surely be in order: The county’s governance is in a state of transition.

When the new year arrives, two of the five members of the Board of Supervisors will be newly sworn in, one will have served for three months and another for just two years. Kelly Long of Camarillo will be the dean of the board, having served all of six years — and she, following redistricting this year, represents a district with a lot of brand new territory.

The county’s chief executive officer, Sevet Johnson, has been on the job just since August. Although she had served capably in the county’s Health Care Agency since 2009, she brought no prior experience as a county administrator to the job.

Also, there will be a new sheriff in town, as Jim Fryhoff defeated incumbent Bill Ayub in June. Following retirements, there will also be a new treasurer-tax collector, a new assessor and a new clerk-recorder.

That’s a lot of transition, all at one time. Further, it comes at a time when the county is still grieving the sudden, tragic death of Supervisor Carmen Ramirez in August.

What will it all mean? No doubt some perspective on that question will be offered when Johnson delivers her remarks next week.

To be sure, there will be a political shift in the makeup of the board. If Jeff Gorell’s lead in the District 2 race holds up and his victory certified, it will mean that for the first time in more than 40 years a majority of the board will be Republicans.

That may not be as significant as some would hope or fear, as these are nonpartisan offices and by tradition Ventura County supervisors have done a good job of avoiding overt partisanship in carrying out their duties.

The more significant shift is the one from experienced to inexperienced.

There will no doubt be upsides to all these changes. New leadership will bring renewed energy, fresh ideas and likely a resistance to doing things a certain way just because that’s the way they’ve always been done.

But there are risks as well. As was evidenced in Sacramento after legislative term limits first kicked in 20 years ago, massive turnover in leadership and a wholesale loss of institutional knowledge can create a vacuum that provides opportunities for special interests and entrenched staff to exert undue influence.

There may be vendors – financial institutions, software companies, equipment suppliers and the like – that seek to land favorable contracts that haven’t been subject to appropriate scrutiny.

There may be employee groups — notably the Deputy Sheriffs Association, which was instrumental in Fryhoff’s campaign and also in its support for Gorell and incoming Supervisor Janice Parvin — that seek to have their interests placed above the public interest in labor contracts.

There may be staffers who seek to steer their new bosses toward policies that make things easier for county departments but perhaps more challenging to the public.

It will take vigilance on the part of this new generation of county government leaders to ensure that issues are thoroughly vetted before decisions are made. It will be a time for vigilance, too, for the press and government watchdogs to monitor county operations.

Ventura County government is a huge institution. It has a budget of more than $2 billion and with nearly 9,000 employees it is the county’s second-largest employer, behind only the U.S. Navy.

It is thus important to take stock of the state of the county, which is why this annual assessment is always noteworthy. Tune in next week, but here’s a spoiler alert: Ventura County is in transition.

Comments / 8

India
4d ago

If Ventura County has a 2mil budget, why r there so many homeless ppl waking the streets? why cant any excess n used to house them, Mayne relocate them to a piece of property with some kind of housing to aide them to a more normal lifestyle? Who's really benefiting from all the money in Ventura County? Who's been benefiting is the better question?

Reply(3)
2
AP_000678.59de578858704f5197e2f386ada21cc3.0409
3d ago

ventura county starts "projects" and pockets the money thats why every public project starts construction and never finishes lol

Reply
2
Related
knock-la.com

Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer

It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire

Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
SANTA PAULA, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Oxnard, CA

Oxnard, California, is a beach destination that is great for weekend and summer fun. It has several beaches since Oxnard is in Ventura County, California, which lies on the coast of the Pacific Ocean. Its location brings diverse animal species to the city’s numerous natural parks. Ordinary activities, including...
OXNARD, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Ventura: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ventura, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ventura California. Located on the coastline of California, Ventura is a laid back beach town with a variety of fun attractions. It is also near the Channel Islands National Park. A popular landmark in Ventura is the Serra Cross Park. It offers breathtaking views...
VENTURA, CA
HeySoCal

LA Council votes to ban oil drilling

The City Council voted to move forward Tuesday with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. Two committees had approved the item before it came before the council, which voted 10-0 to request that the city attorney prepare an ordinance to prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out all oil drilling activities in the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Trial Enters Phase 2 For Defendants Convicted In Deadly Ventura Parking Structure Shooting

Updated--The trial for two individuals convicted for their roles in a deadly shooting at the Ventura beachside parking structure will enter a new phase this week. A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts a week ago in connection with a shooting at the structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara

The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area

Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cohaitungchi.com

17 Awesome Adventures & Things to Do in Ventura, California

Every town has certain monuments and activities that are absolutely non-negotiable for tourists. The same is true here, so make your way down this list of essential things to do in Ventura. 1. Admire Ventura City Hall. Ventura City Hall, aka the County Courthouse, is a must on your list...
VENTURA, CA
signalscv.com

California Christmas Towns

One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Armed Suspect Shot And Killed By Deputies Identified

The armed suspect who was shot and killed by deputies earlier this month has been identified. Thomas Pham, 40, was the man who was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Pham, a transient, allegedly lunged at deputies ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Finding middle ground

Sunset Pointe residents, county look for solutions regarding potential 1000% landscaping fee increase. A group of residents in the community of Sunset Pointe in Stevenson Ranch are working with Los Angeles County personnel toward a solution regarding a possible 1,000% increase to their landscaping fees — and residents say they may pursue legal action if they are unable to come to an agreement.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Another Santa Barbara Hotel Is for Sale

••• Sullivan Goss‘s annual 100 Grand show, with “100 works of art under $1000,” opens today at 9 a.m.: “Everything will go live on the website at the same time that the doors open. Those who wish to inspect the work in person will be let in on that Monday at 9 a.m. sharp. Crowd limits may apply. […] Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that almost 50% of the exhibition sold on the first day.” One of the participating artists is Chris Peters, whose “Early Sunday Morning” painting is above (and probably not in the show).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy