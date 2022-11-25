Read full article on original website
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
wibqam.com
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — Court documents released Tuesday show some of what investigators say happened around the time that Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered. The timeline comes from multiple sources in the probable cause affidavit, including from Richard Allen, the man police arrested in connection with the girls’ death.
wibqam.com
Court docs: bullet found near Delphi girls tied back to Richard Allen
DELPHI, Ind. — Newly unsealed court documents show a single unspent round connected Richard Allen to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. In the court documents released Tuesday, the state lays out some of the evidence that led police to arrest Richard Allen in connection with the 2017 murders that have captivated people for the last five years.
wibqam.com
Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation
INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing...
wibqam.com
Attorneys for Delphi suspect Richard Allen request change of venue to have trial moved out of Carroll County
DELPHI, Ind. – The man charged in connection with the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi wants his trial moved. The court-appointed attorneys for 50-year-old Richard Allen filed a request this week for a change of venue. Allen is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the February 2017 case. Court documents remain under seal at the request of Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland.
Teen suspected of killing 3, back in custody after pretrial violation
The teenager charged with murdering three people in December 2021 is back in jail following a pretrial violation.
Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
abc57.com
Indiana men arrested in connection with January 6 Capitol breach
Two Indiana men were recently arrested in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, was charged with the following felonies:. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Related...
Police renew effort to ID remains of 17 victims found at Herbert Baumeister's property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
95.3 MNC
Bernard testifies in her lawsuit against Rokita
Testimony was heard from both sides, this past week, in Marion Superior Court in Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s lawsuit against Attorney General Todd Rokita. Bernard is suing Rokita to keep him from accessing medical records at her practice in Indianapolis where she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim. Rokita is pushing to see if Bernard had properly informed law enforcement about the abuse against the young girl.
wibqam.com
Meth trafficker gets 15 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth trafficker has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty. According to court documents, Steven Francis, 56, of Indianapolis pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, and laundering of monetary instruments.
WISH-TV
Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
Former Delphi investigator always thought more than one person could be involved
Former FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan oversaw the bureau's role in the Delphi case for nearly two years. He said investigators always thought that the crime could've been committed by more than one person.
Kokomo woman charged after man found dead with drugs in system
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman is now facing charges after a man was found dead in an apartment complex in September. Police responded to the apartment on Kokomo's south side on Sept. 29, 2022. They found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Howard County Coroner's Office determined his cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Teenager suspected of killing three people last year is now arrested on drug-related charges
Indianapolis, Indiana – Authorities have once again arrested a teenager who was suspected of fatally shooting two men and another teenager a year before, but this time on drug-related charges. The bodies of the victims were discovered in the vicinity of the 4400 block of South Meridian Street in...
Purdue student shoots and kills self at gun range
A Purdue student shot and killed themself at a shooting range Friday evening. Lafayette police told the Journal and Courier that Vijay Viswan, 25, went into Applied Ballistics on Olympia Drive and was testing multiple weapons before "suddenly and intentionally" shooting themself. Viswan was taken from the Lafayette shooting range...
wevv.com
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley
UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
Advocate
25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer
NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Four women arrested for stealing over $3,300 in merchandise at four different stores in Seymour
Seymour, Indiana – Authorities in Seymour were able to arrest four women a couple of days ago, all residing in Indianapolis, who were accused of stealing alcohol from separate local stores. At around 7:55 on Tuesday, the Seymour Police Department was alerted about a theft that had taken place...
WIBC.com
IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
