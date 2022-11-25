Testimony was heard from both sides, this past week, in Marion Superior Court in Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s lawsuit against Attorney General Todd Rokita. Bernard is suing Rokita to keep him from accessing medical records at her practice in Indianapolis where she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim. Rokita is pushing to see if Bernard had properly informed law enforcement about the abuse against the young girl.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO