ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

5 ways to see and hear 'The Nutcracker' in OKC this holiday season

By Brandy McDonnell, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IVge_0jNTDUnN00

On the 130th anniversary of its premiere, "The Nutcracker" still has bite.

"The beautiful thing about 'The Nutcracker' is it's public domain, so you can take it and do your own version of it," said Hui Cha Poos, founder of RACE Dance Collective and creator of its signature yuletide show, "RACE's Hip Hop Nutcracker."

"Obviously, after 130 years, it's a consistent, persistent fan favorite."

But it wasn't always that way. Originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, the ballet premiered in 1892 at the Marinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia. Powered by Pyotr Tchaikovsky's now legendary score and adapted from E.T.A. Hoffmann's short story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," it wasn't initially a success.

Oklahoma dance icon Maria Tallchief helped make "The Nutcracker" an American yuletide favorite in the 1950s, and since, it has become particularly popular in the Oklahoma City area, where fans can partake of multiple productions each year.

Here are five shows spotlighting the music and dance of "The Nutcracker" in the OKC metro area this season:

1. The classic version: Oklahoma City Ballet's 'The Nutcracker'

When and where: Dec. 10-18, Civic Center Music Hall.

Tickets: https://www.okcballet.org.

Under new Artistic Director Ryan Jolicoeur-Nye, Oklahoma City Ballet will continue with its classic version of the holiday favorite, with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic and Canterbury Voices returning to perform Tchaikovsky's treasured score live.

"'The Nutcracker' didn't really catch ground until George Balanchine made his on the New York City Ballet — and that was a total hit. That was really the beginning of ... 'The Nutcracker' around the holiday season, around family, around tradition," Jolicoeur-Nye told The Oklahoman. "While there have been as many interpretations of 'The Nutcracker' as there have been performances, there's really a familiarity and a sense of coming home each year when a company gets to present 'The Nutcracker' to the community."

When Balanchine's version of the then-obscure ballet premiered in 1954, it was Tallchief — the Osage prima ballerina considered the most famous of Oklahoma's Five Moons who rose to the top of the ballet world in the 20th century — who helped turn "The Nutcracker" into an annual Christmas favorite with her plum performance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

In 1963, OKC Ballet opened as Oklahoma City Civic Ballet under the artistic direction of another of the Five Moons, Yvonne Chouteau, and Miguel Terekhov. The company performed that December “The Nutcracker” with Tallchief reprising her magical role, setting the stage for the holiday ballet to become a staple for the organization.

"The sets and costumes will be familiar, but the choreography will be all different. The storyline and the tradition will remain largely the same; it will just be a different interpretation," Jolicoeur-Nye said.

Although it will follow the familiar fairy tale of a girl who embarks on a fantastical adventure after she is gifted a nutcracker for Christmas, Jolicoeur-Nye said this year's production will move away from the cultural stereotypes typically included in the second act.

Plus, OKC Ballet is offering its first sensory-friendly performance with its 6 p.m. Dec. 15 show, and dance devotees can enjoy tasty treats, a special performance and a visit with Santa at the annual Nutcracker Tea from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 17 in the Civic Center's Meinders Hall of Mirrors.

2. The contemporary version: 'RACE's Hip Hop Nutcracker'

When and where: Dec. 2-3 and 10-11, Oklahoma City Community College's Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater.

Tickets: https://www.racedance.com.

RACE Dance Collective — a professional OKC hip-hop, contemporary and jazz dance company — is bringing back its original reimagining of the seasonal favorite for its 10th anniversary production. For the first time, the show is expanding to six performances over two weekends.

"It's indescribable to see the legacy that the show has started to bring about," said Poos, who directs RACE Dance Academy. "We have a few alumni who are now leads in the show who came in as freshmen in high school."

Each year, RACE Dance members spend weeks working with local public school students who then perform in the yuletide production. This year, teens from six local high schools and two middle schools are performing in "RACE's Hip Hop Nutcracker," and all of them will receive new shoes to wear in the show and then keep.

Also new this year, the show schedule includes two free Spanish-language performances.

Poos' version of "The Nutcracker" follows Carlos, the teenage son of a single mother, as he imagines what it would be like to have a father and embarks on a journey of self-discovery featuring magic dolls, battling robots and Snowfly fairies.

"Since the majority of the kids that are in the show are coming from Spanish-speaking families, we wanted to honor that by having two Spanish-speaking shows," Poos said.

3. The local flavor: 'The Oklahoma Nutcracker'

When and where: Dec. 17-18, Nancy O'Brian Center for the Performing Arts in Norman.

Tickets: https://www.facebook.com/normanballetcompany and www.ticketstorm.com.

Since 2002, the Norman Ballet Company has presented this local family favorite, which intertwines Oklahoma history and themes of nature with the traditional storyline and musical score of the original "The Nutcracker."

Set on Christmas Eve in 1907 at OKC's Overholser Mansion, "The Oklahoma Nutcracker" includes the Sand Plum Fairy, a rose rock throne, the Oklahoma Prairie and more Sooner State references.

The 20th anniversary production will feature Emilie Gerrity and Chun Wai Chan, guest artists from the New York City Ballet.

4. The touring option: 'World Ballet Series: Nutcracker'

When and where: Dec. 10, Rose State College Hudiburg Chevrolet Center in Midwest City.

Tickets: https://www.okcciviccenter.com/event-calendar/get-tickets.

A multinational touring cast of 50 professional ballet dancers will perform Petipa's classic choreography to Tchaikovsky’s timeless score. The show will feature more than 150 hand-sewn costumes and hand-crafted sets.

5. The concert: 'The Pan American Nutcracker Suite'

When and where: Nov. 25-26, UCO Jazz Lab in Edmond.

Tickets: https://www.ucojazzlab.com/events.

Latin Grammy winner Joe McCarthy and the New York Afro Alliance Big Band will present in concert a world premiere reinvention of Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Suite," featuring the Oklahoma City Jazz Orchestra.

Co-arranged by University of Central Oklahoma graduate Vince Norman, the piece is inspired by an array of musical stylings, from Duke Ellington to traditional Chinese drumming.

“I did an enormous amount of study and preparation. ... My job was to honor Tchaikovsky, but also make the music true to a certain sound I was hearing,” McCarthy said in an email.

“We drew on influences from all over the world including Venezuela, traditional Chinese dance and New Orleans style. We're able to transport people to a different place.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

The Charming Oklahoma Town That Transports You To A Victorian-Era Christmas

In the early evening hours of December, the red-brick cobbled streets of the territorial-themed small town of Guthrie, Oklahoma, were alive with the sound of carolers. With the clatter of turn-of-the-century carriages and the clopping of horse hooves on the streets combined with the smell of warmed spiced cider, the crowds of people dressed in their finest Victorian attire do not seem out of place at all.
GUTHRIE, OK
KFOR

Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!

Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
OKLAHOMA STATE
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City

When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okctalk.com

Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans

Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Weekend rain on the way

Big rain is on the way to Oklahoma, and its a good deal with OKC running about 11″ below average year to date! Look for an increase in clouds the rest of the day today. As an area of low pressure spirals in, we will have a near all day rain Saturday. Beneficial rainfall totals of 1″ to 2″ look likely.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP: Body found along Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A body was found along Interstate 40 after authorities said a vehicle struck a victim early Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a vehicle struck a pedestrian around 12:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Council Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a road rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One victim was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in serious condition and later died of their injuries. No word on […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy