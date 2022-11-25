DELPHI, Ind. – The man charged in connection with the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi wants his trial moved. The court-appointed attorneys for 50-year-old Richard Allen filed a request this week for a change of venue. Allen is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the February 2017 case. Court documents remain under seal at the request of Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland.

