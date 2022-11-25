ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wibqam.com

Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. — Court documents released Tuesday show some of what investigators say happened around the time that Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered. The timeline comes from multiple sources in the probable cause affidavit, including from Richard Allen, the man police arrested in connection with the girls’ death.
Court docs: bullet found near Delphi girls tied back to Richard Allen

DELPHI, Ind. — Newly unsealed court documents show a single unspent round connected Richard Allen to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. In the court documents released Tuesday, the state lays out some of the evidence that led police to arrest Richard Allen in connection with the 2017 murders that have captivated people for the last five years.
Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation

INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Attorneys for Delphi suspect Richard Allen request change of venue to have trial moved out of Carroll County

DELPHI, Ind. – The man charged in connection with the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi wants his trial moved. The court-appointed attorneys for 50-year-old Richard Allen filed a request this week for a change of venue. Allen is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the February 2017 case. Court documents remain under seal at the request of Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland.
