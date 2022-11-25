Condor offers Inmarsat’s GX Aviation high-speed inflight broadband service for passengers onboard

Read full article on original website
UK airline first to trial 2.5 second scanners where your face replaces your passport
British Airways has become the first UK airline to trial biometric technology that could replace passport checks with a 2.5-second face scan.Passengers on the carrier’s flights from Heathrow’s Terminal 5 to Malaga are the first to be given the option to try the airport’s new “smart” identity checks, which involve having your face scanned instead of showing your passport at the gate.Customers flying on the route during the next six months “will be invited to scan their face, passport and boarding pass on their smartphone or tablet ahead of travel, with this information being kept safe and secure,” said...
freightwaves.com
African passenger airline adds all-cargo aircraft
The flag carrier of Rwanda is the latest to join the ranks of passenger airlines that have started up freighter fleets since the COVID crisis demonstrated the potential for air cargo business. RwandAir last week received its first dedicated cargo jet, a Boeing 737-800 converted freighter. The plane is being...
TechSpot
New EU legislation allows airlines to provide in-flight 5G connectivity
Something to look forward to: Airline passengers have become accustomed to either completely cutting themselves off from the outside world or paying additional charges for in-flight Wi-Fi access. But thanks to new legislation passed by the European Commission, passengers aboard European Union-based flights may soon be able to use all of their device's standard mobile features while in flight.
ffnews.com
Nium Unveils ‘Closed Loop’ Payments Alternative for Airlines and OTAs
Nium, the global platform for Modern Money Movement, has announced the launch of Nium Airline Payments (NAP), a closed-loop payments solution powered by Universal Air Travel Plan (UATP). NAP provides airlines, travel agents, and online travel agencies (OTAs) with a sustainable and equitable ‘closed loop’ payment model, which closes the door on damaging surcharges and business restricting non-acceptance policies that have inflated the cost of B2B travel payments for decades. Technology for the solution comes to Nium via its acquisition of travel payments optimization leader, Ixaris, in 2021.
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
Ryanair passengers board flight – only to discover their seats don’t exist
A Ryanair passenger recently boarded a flight from London Stansted to Dublin – only to find that the seat he’d booked and paid for didn’t exist.Gerry Harrington from Haverhill, Suffolk, was due to head to the Irish capital to play in a Subbuteo tournament on 21 October, but he and around eight other travellers were left “stuck at the back of the plane” when they realised there was no row 35.“When we got on the plane, we were looking for our row which wasn’t there,” Mr Harrington told the MailOnline.“It happened to a few people and suddenly we were...
navalnews.com
Repair Work on Russian Aircraft Carrier is “on schedule”
Work to repair and upgrade the Project 1143.5 heavy aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov (NATO reporting name: Kuznetsov-class) is proceeding on schedule, the ship may be delivered to the Russian Navy in the first quarter of 2024, CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Alexei Rakhmanov said. Rakhmanov said at the...
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
Limits on liquids in cabin luggage could be axed at airports in 2024
Restrictions on liquids and laptops in hand luggage could reportedly be removed within two years due to the rollout of new 3D scanners.Since November 2006, passengers taking liquid in their cabin luggage have been restricted to clear plastic bags holding no more than 100ml, which must be shown to security staff.But The Times reports ministers have been reviewing a trial at Heathrow Airport, which began in 2017, of 3D scanners already in use at US airports that allow staff to zoom in on a bag’s contents and rotate the images for inspection.We are slowly rolling them outJohn Holland-KayeThe BBC added...
World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time
For the first time on Friday, October 28, Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, flew a prototype of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, its air-launched hypersonic vehicle. The flight, which was Roc's eighth, lasted for five hours and six minutes over the Mojave Desert, reaching an altitude of 23,000...
Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer
An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
freightwaves.com
Lufthansa Cargo begins scheduled service to Hanoi
Lufthansa Cargo has doubled freighter capacity to Vietnam with the addition of twice weekly service to Hanoi, underscoring the increased demand for air cargo service in Vietnam as multinational companies diversify sourcing away from China. The cargo subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa Group said Thursday the flights will be operated by...
London City airport to allow laptops and liquids through security in hand luggage
Airport will introduce CT scanners in all lanes by April, removing need to take items out of luggage
Aviation International News
FAA To Add Powered-lift Aircraft to Air Carrier Category
The FAA is proposing changes to its definitions covering air carriers to create scope for including new powered-lift aircraft such as eVTOL models in existing operational rules. On November 21, the agency issued a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) covering changes allowing it to determine on what terms powered-lift aircraft that can’t be categorized as airplanes or rotorcraft could be regulated for air carrier operations, including scheduled airline services and on-demand charter.
Thrillist
Take 40% Off Flights to Europe with This Black Friday Flight Sale
If you look for deals on flights, you know that the end of the year is not the best time to fly. Rising prices around the holidays and crowded airports can make for a rough journey. It can, however, be a great time to buy flights for the coming year....
navalnews.com
BAE Systems Starts Floating Off First Type 26 Frigate
Over the coming days, the ship, currently weighing nearly 6,000 tonnes, will undertake a series of complex manoeuvres that will move her from BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard, onto a barge before being towed down river to a deep-water location in the West of Scotland. Once in position, the float...
Spain's new high-speed trains make it Europe's rail capital
Launch of new high-speed train brand means that the country now has four different rapid transport brands now on offer to the public.
constructiontechnology.media
Development of climbing cranes moves forward
Swedish energy company Vattenfall has partnered with Mammoet to develop a specialist “climbing crane” for the construction of wind farms. As countries around the world step up efforts to meet Net Zero - investing more in the development of wind farms for clean energy generation, Vattenfall says that new environmentally friendly ways of constructing these wind farms is crucial to moving the industry forwards.
hstoday.us
U.K. Airports Could Ditch Luggage Liquid Rules Within Next Two Years
Security restrictions on liquids and laptops in airport hand luggage could be axed in the U.K. within two years thanks to high-tech 3D scanners. The British government is considering rolling out the more advanced scanners by mid-2024, a source told the BBC, although a final decision has yet to be made.
