ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Vitamins: It's Best to Get Them From Food, Not a Bottle

By Cara Murez
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUYDp_0jNTD6wQ00

FRIDAY, Nov. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Bottled vitamins might seem a convenient way to get all the important nutrients, but the best delivery method is still just eating actual healthy food.

“We have plenty of studies showing that when we look at food as the bioavailable source of certain nutrients of vitamins and minerals, they tend to be one of the best options,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick , a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic, in Ohio.

For example, you can take a capsule of fish oil, but eating wild fatty fish makes it easier to control what you’re getting. The supplement industry isn’t regulated in the same way as food.

Kirkpatrick suggested that the best way to get a mix of vitamins and minerals is eating more colorful foods. Aim for getting six different colorful foods in your diet daily.

A bowl of oatmeal can help get one color. Adding blueberries is a second one. Even coffee counts. The beverage is loaded with antioxidants.

Check with your doctor about whether you might be deficient in certain vitamins, Kirkpatrick advised.

Vitamin D, in particular, is one that may require taking a supplement to get enough of it.

“Vitamin D is typically poorly absorbed through food," Kirkpatrick explained in a clinic news release. "A D3 supplement is more mimicking the UV rays of the sun, that’s where we get the best vitamin D."

More information

Nutrition.gov has more on healthy eating .

SOURCE: Cleveland Clinic, news release, Nov. 11, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Skipping Meals Could Shave Years Off Your Life

MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Intermittent fasting -- limiting eating to a small part of the day -- is very popular these days. But that doesn't mean it's healthy. A new study published online in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests that people who skipped meals, fasted or ate their meals too closely together overall had higher risks of premature death. "At a time...
Wyoming News

Lots of Teen Boys Use Steroids, Often With Side Effects

MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Steroid users, especially teen boys and young men, seem indifferent to the serious side effects and dependency associated with use of the drugs, a new study finds. “We’re seeing more young adults and adolescent boys engaging in risk behaviors, such as the use of steroids, to achieve what many see as the ideal male body,” said lead author Kyle Ganson, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work. ...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
28K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy