This Is How Much Money You're Actually Supposed to Keep in Your Checking Account, and It May Surprise You

By Natasha Gabrielle
 4 days ago

Image source: Getty Images

Believe it or not, there's such a thing as having too much money in your checking account. But it's also possible to have insufficient money in your checking account. This piece is for you if you're unsure whether you're keeping enough or too much cash in your primary bank account.

Many people have multiple bank accounts. Having a checking account used for everyday financial matters is recommended. You can use the funds in this bank account to pay your bills and cover daily expenses.

But it's also a good idea to have at least one savings account . Here you can keep your emergency funds and money for future purchases that you plan to make.

You may be surprised at how much money you should have sitting in your checking account and the answer may cause you to rethink your money management strategy.

Keep enough money to cover 1 to 2 months of expenses

So how much money is enough? Many financial experts recommend keeping enough money in your checking account to cover one to two months of expenses. This way, you have enough money to cover your regular bills, and keeping a bit extra gives you some wiggle room.

The rest of your extra money should be put towards other financial goals, like investing and saving. Are you surprised by this answer?

You likely are if you have less than one month or more than two months of expenses worth of cash sitting in your account. But it's never too late to change your money management habits.

Move extra money into your savings account to earn interest

If you're reading this and realize that you probably have way too much money in your checking account, consider transferring some extra cash to your savings account.

Doing this allows you to keep your savings separate and can help you avoid spending it all. You can also earn interest on your savings, which is like getting free money. However, don't let all your extra money sit in your savings account -- especially if you've been neglecting other financial goals, like building an emergency fund.

An emergency fund is your financial safety net

It's a good idea to keep enough money to cover three to six months of living expenses in your savings account as an emergency fund in case your finances change. If you're unsure how much emergency savings you need, our emergency fund calculator can help guide you.

Once you reach your emergency fund savings goals, put your extra money to good use. Sort out an investing and retirement plan that works for you and make your goals happen.

What works for others, may not work for you

There's no set rule that works for everyone. If you feel comfortable keeping a bit less in your checking account or feel more at ease with a bit more, you should do what's best for you.

You can always make changes as you navigate life because significant changes could change your financial situation and when that happens, you should reassess your choices.

You may want to move some extra money over to your savings if any of the following situations apply:

  • You have enough money to cover three or more months of living expenses.
  • You're neglecting finance goals like retirement and savings but have extra cash to use.
  • You feel tempted to spend your extra money on unnecessary purchases because it's sitting in your checking account.

You may want to start keeping more money in your checking account if any of the following situations apply to you:

  • You have income that fluctuates (freelancers, gig workers, seasonal workers).
  • You're always stressing that you may run out of money before the next payday.
  • You plan to take extra time off from work and your income will be reduced.

Don't neglect your financial goals

Of course, continuing to pay your bills and keeping a safe amount of money in your checking account is a must. But prioritizing your financial goals is also essential.

If you want to be able to retire one day, have other investment goals, or want to avoid debt by having a generous emergency fund , then you may want to re-evaluate how much money you keep in your checking account.

For additional money management tips, check out our personal finance resources .

