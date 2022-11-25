ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

These Topeka entrepreneurs have a chance to thrive thanks to Go Topeka's pitch competition

By Subscribe
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxsEU_0jNTCoJy00

When a need sparks creativity, innovation often follows and moves us forward. That’s if the conditions are right, anyway. That’s not always the case for underrepresented groups. Often these groups go unnoticed.

Their needs are just as essential, but they often lack the capital, resources or ability to get started.

Go Topeka’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development earlier this month helped move some of these ideas forward through its pitch contest. The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Keishera Lately reports nine of Topeka’s business entrepreneurs had the chance to showcase their talents for cash prizes totaling $38,000 to be distributed among four business owners.

Lately reports nine out of 34 entrepreneurs who wanted to expand their business — or had a concept of a business — were chosen to participate in the contest with a mentor who assisted in strategic ways to present their business to judges.

Yes! Athletics was awarded $15,000 for its work to create wrestling shoes for adolescent girls.

Dane Shobe was awarded $10,000 for his Sun Hero magazine concept. Sun Hero Magazine is a Black magazine with a focus on pop culture that will shine a light on comic books, animation, film, toy development and more.

Taper Loc by Tonya Fisher was awarded $8,000 for a series of hairstyling tools for dreadlocks. The products are “designed to make the dreadlock servicing process more efficient and provide comfortability.”

Leslie Fleuranges was awarded $5,000 for Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel.

We’d like to offer our congratulations to these entrepreneurs. We look forward to seeing what you can do with this seed money that will help you expand your business or get it off the ground. Good luck to you.

These pitches certainly fill gaps and missing needs.

Additionally, we’d like to thank Go Topeka for giving these underrepresented businesses a seat at the table. We know they are more than just niche markets. There’s something to be said about investing in our community, in its interests and its talent. There’s also value in letting underrepresented groups have a fair shot at selling their creativity. This pitch project allows them to do so in a way that isn’t pandering or navel gazing.

Thank you for investing in them and showcasing what Topekans have to offer. We’re excited to see what comes next.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Emporia nurse honored for compassion, leadership, inspiration

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nurse in Emporia has been honored for her compassion, leadership and inspiration. Newman Regional Health says that its own Cheryl Ball, RN in the Women’s Life Center, was recently honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. It said the honor is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses undertake every day.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

NOW THAT'S RURAL: Zoltenko Farms, Wildcat blockchain

“We deliver the male.” No, I’m not referring to the U.S. Postal Service. In this case, it refers to a business that delivers selected male genetics to pork production operations across the Midwest. This same innovative farm family is also pursuing blockchain and bitcoin mining from its location in rural Kansas.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Evergy Plaza turns lights on Community tree

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza brought in the holiday season with a lighting ceremony Saturday evening for the community Christmas tree. Despite a cold steady rain, several people came out to watch the lighting ceremony. The ice rink was open to those brave enough to skate in the rain as they watched the tree […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

They are the champions: Two Lyon County trees listed as biggest

As some people think about trees at this time of year, there are two in Lyon County which are absolutely off-limits. That's because they're “champions.”. The Kansas Forest Service lists an Osage-Orange tree in Emporia and a Texas Buckeye tree near Olpe as “Champion Trees of Kansas” for 2022, because they are the largest of their kind in the state.
LYON COUNTY, KS
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka Kansas

The Evel Knievel Museum is a non-profit museum in Topeka. The museum includes an exhibit of Knievel's crash helmet that he wore in Caesar's Palace and the Skycycle that he used to make the Jump from the Snake River Canyon. It also includes interactives to learn about Knievel's life and career. Visitors can see the skeleton of the stunt man and view x-rays of his injuries.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officials search for group of women who jumped another, sent her to ER

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for a group of women that jumped another and sent her to the emergency room. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, officials were called to the Ascension Via Christy emergency room with reports of an injured woman.
MANHATTAN, KS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Truckhenge in Topeka Kansas

The site is accessible by one single door that connects the structures. The site has been used as a boerenland for generations, but it was turned into an overcoming site in 1990. A team of local artists and businesses joined forces to create this unique piece of art. Truckhenge has...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Mounted posse patrol parking lots for black Friday in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Mounted Posse was on duty Friday, Nov. 25 patrolling the parking lots at Westridge Mall in west Topeka. Horses and riders go through a six-week training course that teaches them to deal with stressful situations they may encounter while on the job. A few events where the Mounted Posse […]
TOPEKA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
PITTSBURG, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police investigate armed holdup at downtown Pizza Hut

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant. TPD says the report came in just after 6 p.m. from the SW 10th and Topeka Blvd. location. They say the man came into the store and demanded money, then ran off. They...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy