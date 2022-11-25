ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report: These are the best places to get beef jerky in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — “Cheese jerky! Say what? Say what?“. That’s right. It’s time to celebrate because Sunday, Nov. 27 is National Craft Jerky Day. This holiday is celebrated to honor the craft of making jerky. “Jerky is any kind of dried, thinly sliced meat that can...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

These are the best cake shops in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
BEDFORD, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Texas travel blogger releases Texas gift products ahead of the holiday season

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you need a holiday gift idea for that special someone in your life, why not give them a Texas-centric gift?. Jessica Serna, popular Texas-based travel blogger most popularly known as My Curly Adventures, has announced Texas products just in time for the gift-giving season. Products include watercolor prints of Texas taken by Serna herself and a Texas-inspired candle.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants north

As people celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and families across Texas, another bus of migrants was heading north. Two buses containing 80 migrants illegally caught entering Texas arrived in Philadelphia earlier today as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued busing migrants to Democrat-led cities.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

What is the most popular Thanksgiving side in Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Thanksgiving, you think of a big turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, some greens, casseroles, biscuits or rolls, and every dessert imaginable. There are so many sides battling for the top spot on your plate, which would be your top choice?
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock Q107

Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas

On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
TEXAS STATE
Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else

There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Texas

Pizza served on a platePhoto byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you live in Texas, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy