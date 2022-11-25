Read full article on original website
These Texas cities are the most pet-friendly vacation spots in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When and wherever you’re looking to go on vacation, one of the most important things to consider is what are you going to do about your pet if you bring them, or leave them at home. If you don’t have family or friends around to...
KWTX
Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
Report: These are the best places to get beef jerky in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Cheese jerky! Say what? Say what?“. That’s right. It’s time to celebrate because Sunday, Nov. 27 is National Craft Jerky Day. This holiday is celebrated to honor the craft of making jerky. “Jerky is any kind of dried, thinly sliced meat that can...
These are the best cake shops in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
Study: This Texas city is one of the best cities for singles in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hard to be single as an adult. The only people you really interact with are your coworkers and meeting new people in public can be intimidating. Luckily, dating in some cities is easier than others including one city in Texas. A new report from...
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
Will Texans Finally Be Allowed To Buy Booze On Sundays After 2023?
If a new bill being proposed in 2023 passes, it will finally allow Texas liquor stores to sell the hard stuff on Sundays. Texas liquor laws are weird and the no Sunday sales bit is one of the oldest. It started in 1935, when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in Texas
For a truly enchanting experience, you’ll definitely want to visit this epic holiday village in Texas. This event features nearly three dozen different activities making it one of the largest outdoor Christmas events in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.
Report: Texas breakfast tacos among best breakfasts in the country, here’s where you can find the best
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of some of the best breakfast foods in the country you probably think to pancakes, chicken and waffles, eggs benedict and more staples, but Texas wants the country and heck, the world to know that it’s best breakfast deserves to be placed on a pedestal.
These are the best places to get a parfait in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — I don’t know about you guys, but after I eat, I need something sweet to balance out my meal. One of my go-to desserts has to be a parfait and it just so happens that Friday, Nov. 25 is National Parfait Day according to NationalToday.com.
Texas travel blogger releases Texas gift products ahead of the holiday season
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you need a holiday gift idea for that special someone in your life, why not give them a Texas-centric gift?. Jessica Serna, popular Texas-based travel blogger most popularly known as My Curly Adventures, has announced Texas products just in time for the gift-giving season. Products include watercolor prints of Texas taken by Serna herself and a Texas-inspired candle.
Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants north
As people celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and families across Texas, another bus of migrants was heading north. Two buses containing 80 migrants illegally caught entering Texas arrived in Philadelphia earlier today as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued busing migrants to Democrat-led cities.
What is the most popular Thanksgiving side in Texas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Thanksgiving, you think of a big turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, some greens, casseroles, biscuits or rolls, and every dessert imaginable. There are so many sides battling for the top spot on your plate, which would be your top choice?
KWTX
Central Texas communities quickly ramped up support for a family fighting a tough battle more than 1,000 miles away from home
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas communities started arranging fundraisers and donations on Thanksgiving Day, hours after hearing a West middle schooler was rushed to a hospital for an infection over 1,000 miles away from home. Nikki Altieri and her daughter, Daytyn, traveled from West to Florida Tuesday to visit...
Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas
On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s been a lot of winning for football teams from all skill levels in the state of Texas so far and the winning just doesn’t stop when it comes to the lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning top prize ticket from Monday...
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
5 Great Pizza Places in Texas
Pizza served on a platePhoto byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you live in Texas, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
