Shop Black Friday sales: Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8—happening now

These days, everyone is rocking a smart watch. If you're ready to jump on the trend, there's no better time than Black Friday to save big on the best smartwatch you can buy, the Apple Watch Series 8 . During this year's Black Friday deals, you can save $50 on the best-selling Apple watch, with select sizes and colors starting at $479. If you shop with an Amazon Prime membership, you'll also receive free shipping on your order, sweetening the savings even more.

Just in time for Black Friday, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 is marked down nearly 10% off. The savings are available on the small/medium size, which fits wrists up to 190mm, and the medium/large size, which fits wrists up to 210mm. Right now, the watch is available in the midnight and silver aluminum case options with multiple watch sport band pairings available like white and midnight.

Apple's smartwatch is for more than just counting steps and tracking your heart rate. It can also monitor your blood oxygen levels, track workouts and sleep patterns, make phone calls and more.

The watch also comes with crash and fall detection features that can be configured to immediately call for help in the event of a problem. Speaking of falls, this model Apple Watch is incredibly durable with a crack resistant design that's dust resistant. You can even take the watch swimming thanks to its WR50 water resistance.

With functionality and fun at the forefront, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a lifestyle device that makes a great gift for anyone on your list, just don't forget to buy yourself one, too. But hurry, Black Friday deals on Apple products like the Series 8 Watch won't be around for long!

