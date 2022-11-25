Read full article on original website
King George approves method to issue personal property tax refundsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Traffic signals will be added at Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford this weekWatchful EyeStafford, VA
Prepare for nighttime traffic stops on Rt. 17 in StaffordWatchful EyeStafford, VA
Home, Truck Destroyed By Pre-Thanksgiving Burning Brush Blaze In La Plata: Fire Marshal
Authorities have determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a Charles County home and left one out in the cold the day before Thanksgiving. A brush fire that rapidly spread destroyed a single-family home on Harmony Farm Place in La Plata, the Maryland State Fire Marshal announced on Monday, Nov. 28.
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
fredericksburg.today
Shooting and chase in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested and two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting and chase in Stafford. Deputies were called to Elkton Drive at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday for multiple reports of shots fired. Authorities spotted a red car trying to leave the scene, and a pursuit began. Investigators said one person jumped out of the moving car while on Enon Road near Hulls Chapel and ran off. The driver continued, and the person who fled has not been found. The chase came to an end on Route 1 near Potomac Creek.
Man killed in crash in Spotsylvania
It was determined that a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was heading west at a high rate of speed when it veered off the roadway and hit a tree in the median.
NBC Washington
2 Hurt, Driver Arrested After Shooting, Chase in Stafford County
One person was arrested and two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting and chase in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. Deputies were called to Elkton Drive at around 3:45 p.m. Monday for multiple reports of shots fired, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities spotted a red...
Route 1 reopened in Stafford after ‘police activity’
UPDATE: All lanes on Route 1 have now been reopened at Potomac Creek Drive, according to VDOT. STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound and southbound traffic on Route 1 are closed in Stafford County near Potomac Creek Drive due to police activity. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a detour, which will take […]
Woman arrested for arson after fire at Landover Hills apartment leaves two injured, 13 displaced
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Residents of an apartment building in Landover Hills, Maryland, were rattled after a fire broke out on the first and second floors that left two people injured. Officials say a woman is in custody in connection to the fire. According to the Prince George's County...
DC man killed in crash while loading back of his vehicle
WASHINGTON — A man in his 70s was killed in a crash while he was loading or unloading the back of his vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 900 block of K Street, Northeast. Investigators claim that around 1:30 p.m., a...
Person dies after being hit by car in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly collision in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the collision happened on Lee Highway at Centrewood Drive in Centreville. Police claim a person was hit by a vehicle in the area.
Six children accused in Leesburg sneaker burglary
Six teenagers have been arrested in Loudoun County and accused of burgling from a Leesburg sneaker store.
Senior alert for missing Fairfax man cancelled
According to police, 66-year-old Phuoc Quang Lam was last seen at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Braddock Road in the Annandale area. He is believed to be driving a 2016 Nissan Murano SUV with Virginia tags VTA 3272.
Fredericksburg Police looking for ABC store shoplifting suspects
According to police, four people went into an ABC store on Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg on Friday, Nov. 25 and stole several bottles of alcohol before leaving in a black four-door sedan.
NBC12
Single motor vehicle crash in Spotsylvania claims the life of 1 driver
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A single motor vehicle crash has claimed the life of one man. On Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 11:35 p.m. deputies responded to a crash on the 9300 block of Plank Road to find a 2019 Chevy Silverado with significant damage. Police say the Silverado was traveling...
Inside Nova
Woman seriously injured in two-alarm Dumfries townhouse fire
Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning townhouse in Dumfries on Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place at 7:26 a.m. for a report of a person trapped in a townhouse fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors and a working fire in the basement. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom.
Two trapped 'hundred feet in air' hours after small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery Co.
BALTIMORE - Two people have been stranded for hours in a small plane after crashing into powerlines in Montgomery County Sunday evening.The crash also caused a widespread power outage in the area.Officials said a pilot and a passenger have been dangling "hundred feet in the air" since around 5:40 p.m. after crashing a single-engine Mooney M20J into wires at Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. PIO Pete Piringer said on Twitter that the people on board, identified by Maryland State Police as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington,...
Prince William Police looking for armed carjacking suspects
It was determined that a 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were sitting in a stopped car at the intersection when two unknown men approached and ordered them to get out. The two men then did the same thing to another driver before driving away in the second car.
dcnewsnow.com
Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership
The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance footage showing four people accused of burglarizing a car dealership in Silver Spring, Md. and stealing a number of car keys along with a BMW SUV, two Mercedes-Benz SUVs, and a Mercedes-Benz sedan. Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership. The Montgomery County...
Deputies shoot, kill suicidal man armed with handgun in Stafford County
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office in Virginia fatally shot a suicidal man armed with a handgun Sunday evening, officials said. Just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Ripley Road for a report of a suicidal man. According to the Office of Stafford County Sheriff, deputies tried to assist the 36-year-old man near the intersection and the man pulled a handgun.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Loudoun
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, 73-year-old Kenneth Burdette Henderson of Lovettsville was hit by a car and killed just before midnight on Friday, Nov. 25 near the intersection of North Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way.
arlnow.com
Suspect eludes police after reported carjacking in Virginia Square
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The brief pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Arlington ended the way many police pursuits do: on a bridge over the Potomac. The driver of an Audi station wagon was carjacked just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the Staples store in Virginia Square, according to scanner traffic. Later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by an Arlington officer on eastbound Washington Blvd near Columbia Pike, but was able to speed down I-395 and cross the 14th Street Bridge into D.C., after which the chase was called off.
