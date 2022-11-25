The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested and two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting and chase in Stafford. Deputies were called to Elkton Drive at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday for multiple reports of shots fired. Authorities spotted a red car trying to leave the scene, and a pursuit began. Investigators said one person jumped out of the moving car while on Enon Road near Hulls Chapel and ran off. The driver continued, and the person who fled has not been found. The chase came to an end on Route 1 near Potomac Creek.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO