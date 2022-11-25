ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

WUSA9

2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Shooting and chase in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested and two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting and chase in Stafford. Deputies were called to Elkton Drive at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday for multiple reports of shots fired. Authorities spotted a red car trying to leave the scene, and a pursuit began. Investigators said one person jumped out of the moving car while on Enon Road near Hulls Chapel and ran off. The driver continued, and the person who fled has not been found. The chase came to an end on Route 1 near Potomac Creek.
STAFFORD, VA
NBC Washington

2 Hurt, Driver Arrested After Shooting, Chase in Stafford County

One person was arrested and two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting and chase in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. Deputies were called to Elkton Drive at around 3:45 p.m. Monday for multiple reports of shots fired, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities spotted a red...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Route 1 reopened in Stafford after ‘police activity’

UPDATE: All lanes on Route 1 have now been reopened at Potomac Creek Drive, according to VDOT. STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound and southbound traffic on Route 1 are closed in Stafford County near Potomac Creek Drive due to police activity. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a detour, which will take […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

DC man killed in crash while loading back of his vehicle

WASHINGTON — A man in his 70s was killed in a crash while he was loading or unloading the back of his vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 900 block of K Street, Northeast. Investigators claim that around 1:30 p.m., a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Person dies after being hit by car in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly collision in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the collision happened on Lee Highway at Centrewood Drive in Centreville. Police claim a person was hit by a vehicle in the area.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Woman seriously injured in two-alarm Dumfries townhouse fire

Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning townhouse in Dumfries on Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place at 7:26 a.m. for a report of a person trapped in a townhouse fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors and a working fire in the basement. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom.
DUMFRIES, VA
CBS Baltimore

Two trapped 'hundred feet in air' hours after small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery Co.

BALTIMORE - Two people have been stranded for hours in a small plane after crashing into powerlines in Montgomery County Sunday evening.The crash also caused a widespread power outage in the area.Officials said a pilot and a passenger have been dangling "hundred feet in the air" since around 5:40 p.m. after crashing a single-engine Mooney M20J into wires at Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.  PIO Pete Piringer said on Twitter that the people on board, identified by Maryland State Police as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership

The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance footage showing four people accused of burglarizing a car dealership in Silver Spring, Md. and stealing a number of car keys along with a BMW SUV, two Mercedes-Benz SUVs, and a Mercedes-Benz sedan. Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership. The Montgomery County...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Deputies shoot, kill suicidal man armed with handgun in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office in Virginia fatally shot a suicidal man armed with a handgun Sunday evening, officials said. Just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Ripley Road for a report of a suicidal man. According to the Office of Stafford County Sheriff, deputies tried to assist the 36-year-old man near the intersection and the man pulled a handgun.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Suspect eludes police after reported carjacking in Virginia Square

(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The brief pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Arlington ended the way many police pursuits do: on a bridge over the Potomac. The driver of an Audi station wagon was carjacked just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the Staples store in Virginia Square, according to scanner traffic. Later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by an Arlington officer on eastbound Washington Blvd near Columbia Pike, but was able to speed down I-395 and cross the 14th Street Bridge into D.C., after which the chase was called off.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

