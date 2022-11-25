ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State

Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
COLUMBUS, OH
Virginia vs. Michigan Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, November 29 (Dickinson Could Give UVA Problems Inside)

It’s the Big 10/ACC Challenge with the Virginia Cavaliers up in Ann Arbor to face Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines. No. 3 Virginia is unbeaten at 5-0 with wins over No. 16 Illinois and No. 6 Baylor and but are only 3.5-point favorites over 5-1 Michigan. This will be the biggest test for Juwan Howard’s team so far and they are only coming off a 10-point win over Jackson State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Multiple reports state Tyler Van Dyke Miami football starting QB

Several reports on social media have stated that Tyler Van Dyke is expected to start for the Miami football team in the last 2022 regular season game versus Pittsburgh. Geo Milian of Canes Country was the first to report Van Dyke is starting. Florida State was the only game Van Dyke has played in the last four with a shoulder injury.
GEORGIA STATE
One surprising Warrior has helped spark Warriors turnaround

The Golden State Warriors seem to have turned their slow start around, and one surprising young player has helped spark that effort. Through their first 10 games, the Golden State Warriors were 3-7, not how the defending NBA champions had hoped to start the year. Since then, they’re 8-3, a stark contrast to how the Warriors started the season off. Though there is still a gap to close, they have an 11-10 record and sit just outside of the Western Conference playoff picture.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Jalen Hurts Makes Big Jump in Latest NFL MVP Odds

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles put on an absolute rushing clinic on Sunday Night against the Green Bay Packers. They ran for 363 yards, moved to 10-1 on the season and displayed on national television why Jalen Hurts deserves to be in the MVP conversation. Hurts’ odds have dropped all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SEC Football: Auburn University excusing and muzzling Hugh Freeze

No one should be surprised by Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze. The Auburn football program and Freeze are a perfect fit, even if the fit includes some wrong reasons. Short of being a heinous criminal, two wins over Nick Saban qualify as a perfect fit for Auburn. NCAA violations are not disqualifying. Neither are personal failings, as long as they have been prayed into absolution. Other troubling behavior is no problem, as long it is alleged and can be denied.
AUBURN, AL
Will the Indiana Pacers be buyers or sellers at the NBA trade deadline?

The Indiana Pacers have some of the most intriguing trade pieces available. But will their recent hot stretch push them away from selling at the NBA Trade Deadline?. FiveThirtyEight’s preseason prediction model gave the Indiana Pacers just an 18 percent chance of making the playoffs. It was presumed that they’d lean into their youth and inexperience, potentially trading veterans like Buddy Hield and Myles Turner for draft picks or younger assets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Net Yards Per Play Report: Vikings Biggest Frauds in NFL

We're officially in the final stretch of the NFL season and teams in contention are looking to lock up their spots in the NFL playoffs. Now that we have a good sample size of data to use, we have a solid idea of what teams are for real, and what teams are frauds. The Vikings top the list of potentially fraudulent teams, at least that seems to be the case when you look at net yards per play.
Detroit Pistons: Gabriele Procida flashing intriguing skills

The Detroit Pistons have a lot of young talent on their roster, with more in the pipeline. None of the G-League players have been particularly impressive so far but the Pistons do have another young player stashed in the EuroLeague who has flashed some big potential this season. Gabriel Procida...
DETROIT, MI
