Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State
Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
Ohio State football loses to TTUN thanks to coaching disaster
Coming into The Game, the Ohio State football team was favored. They even looked good early, scoring in the game’s opening drive. But Ryan Day couldn’t make in-game adjustments and it ended up costing the Buckeyes a win. At home. Against their hated rivals. Again. Despite not having...
Deion Sanders interested in leaving Jackson State for this job offer
One job Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for is the Pac-12 opening over at Colorado. Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for a Power Five opportunity, possibly at Colorado. While Sanders has done a remarkable job at the HBCU level, considerable Power Five opportunities have largely evaded him. The...
Virginia vs. Michigan Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, November 29 (Dickinson Could Give UVA Problems Inside)
It’s the Big 10/ACC Challenge with the Virginia Cavaliers up in Ann Arbor to face Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines. No. 3 Virginia is unbeaten at 5-0 with wins over No. 16 Illinois and No. 6 Baylor and but are only 3.5-point favorites over 5-1 Michigan. This will be the biggest test for Juwan Howard’s team so far and they are only coming off a 10-point win over Jackson State.
Ohio State Football: These big changes need to happen
The Ohio State football team has now lost two straight games to TTUN. It’s the first time this has happened since the John Cooper era. It seems like the Buckeyes have another Cooper at the helm now. If they don’t want that to be the case, they need to make changes.
Multiple reports state Tyler Van Dyke Miami football starting QB
Several reports on social media have stated that Tyler Van Dyke is expected to start for the Miami football team in the last 2022 regular season game versus Pittsburgh. Geo Milian of Canes Country was the first to report Van Dyke is starting. Florida State was the only game Van Dyke has played in the last four with a shoulder injury.
UC Irvine vs. San Diego State Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, November 29 (Aztecs Overvalued?)
A battle of west coast conference title contenders goes down in San Diego when UC Irvine takes the trip to face San Diego State, who is returning home from their run at the Maui Invitational. The Anteaters have taken down a ranked foe already this season on the road in...
One surprising Warrior has helped spark Warriors turnaround
The Golden State Warriors seem to have turned their slow start around, and one surprising young player has helped spark that effort. Through their first 10 games, the Golden State Warriors were 3-7, not how the defending NBA champions had hoped to start the year. Since then, they’re 8-3, a stark contrast to how the Warriors started the season off. Though there is still a gap to close, they have an 11-10 record and sit just outside of the Western Conference playoff picture.
Bulls extended coach Billy Donovan before season
The Chicago Bulls extended the contract of coach Billy Donovan prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. Terms were
Jalen Hurts Makes Big Jump in Latest NFL MVP Odds
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles put on an absolute rushing clinic on Sunday Night against the Green Bay Packers. They ran for 363 yards, moved to 10-1 on the season and displayed on national television why Jalen Hurts deserves to be in the MVP conversation. Hurts’ odds have dropped all...
SEC Football: Auburn University excusing and muzzling Hugh Freeze
No one should be surprised by Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze. The Auburn football program and Freeze are a perfect fit, even if the fit includes some wrong reasons. Short of being a heinous criminal, two wins over Nick Saban qualify as a perfect fit for Auburn. NCAA violations are not disqualifying. Neither are personal failings, as long as they have been prayed into absolution. Other troubling behavior is no problem, as long it is alleged and can be denied.
Will the Indiana Pacers be buyers or sellers at the NBA trade deadline?
The Indiana Pacers have some of the most intriguing trade pieces available. But will their recent hot stretch push them away from selling at the NBA Trade Deadline?. FiveThirtyEight’s preseason prediction model gave the Indiana Pacers just an 18 percent chance of making the playoffs. It was presumed that they’d lean into their youth and inexperience, potentially trading veterans like Buddy Hield and Myles Turner for draft picks or younger assets.
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
Net Yards Per Play Report: Vikings Biggest Frauds in NFL
We're officially in the final stretch of the NFL season and teams in contention are looking to lock up their spots in the NFL playoffs. Now that we have a good sample size of data to use, we have a solid idea of what teams are for real, and what teams are frauds. The Vikings top the list of potentially fraudulent teams, at least that seems to be the case when you look at net yards per play.
Detroit Pistons: Gabriele Procida flashing intriguing skills
The Detroit Pistons have a lot of young talent on their roster, with more in the pipeline. None of the G-League players have been particularly impressive so far but the Pistons do have another young player stashed in the EuroLeague who has flashed some big potential this season. Gabriel Procida...
