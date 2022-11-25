Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Santa Claus making appearances at The Cotton Exchange, Mayfaire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus is coming to town!. He’ll be making appearances at The Cotton Exchange and Mayfaire through the week before Christmas. Santa first traveled from the North Pole to The Cotton Exchange last weekend. He’ll be there again December 3rd and 4th, along with every weekend through December 17th and 18th. You can drop by to give Santa your Christmas list from 12:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. on Sundays.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead Kiwanis Park installs Christmas tree ahead of Friday’s lighting
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Christmas tree was installed over the weekend in the Hampstead Kiwanis Park ahead of a tree lighting ceremony this Friday. This is the second year of the tree lighting ceremony held in the Park. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsville Beach Museum Jingle Bell Run scheduled for Saturday
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Residents and visitors may experience traffic delays this weekend in Wrightsville Beach. The annual Jingle Bell Run 5k is scheduled for December 3rd, kicking off at 9:00 a.m. at the Wrightsville Beach Museum. Runners will use the Loop, N. Channel and Coral to complete...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local police departments hosting ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two local police departments will be hosting ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ events on December 9th. The Leland Police Department (joined by Leland Fire/Rescue) and Shallotte Police Department are hosting the events to collect nonperishable food items and unwrapped toys for kids 12 and under to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Holiday weekend full of events planned for Lake Waccamaw
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Lake Waccamaw will be full of the Holiday Spirit this weekend, with tons of events planned for Friday and Saturday. A Christmas Tree Lighting will kick off the fun on December 2nd at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place on Flemington Dr. at Town Hall, with hot chocolate and cookies being served at The Depot Museum.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 3-year old Husky looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 3 year-old female husky. New Hanover County Animal Services staff say she is a bit skittish so would need slow introductions. She will also need an owner who has experience with the breed as she can be stubborn,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Play it Forward’ Wilmington looking to provide children with instruments this holiday season
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington charity is looking to make the season a bit brighter for local families. The organization is giving away instruments to children of families in need ahead of Christmas. Anyone can donate money to purchase instruments or donate an instrument itself. The organization says...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lu Mil Vineyard’s 100 acres of light displays welcomes visitors
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Holiday-themed lights at Lu Mil Vinyard spread out across nearly 100- acres will now start welcoming families for its 15th Annual Festival of Lights. This year a “Toss a Coin & Make a Wish” wishing well is on display in honor of 5–Year old...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
GIVING TUESDAY: Ocean Cure hopes to add more accessible mats to Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A local non-profit is asking for help on giving Tuesday to help make the beach more accessible to people of all abilities. Ocean Cure has put mats on Carolina Beach to help those with disabilities get access to the sand in the summer months since 2017.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department hands out turkeys, canned food to community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department recently came together to help out the community. Members of the Department spent time handing out numerous turkeys and canned food items to local residents in need ahead of the Holiday season. The food items came through a partnership with Pinnacle...
WMBF
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A letter in the mail is the most notice some business owners along Main Street in Myrtle Beach received letting them know they’d have to move out. Black Thai Restaurant in Myrtle Beach along with several other tenants received a letter asking them to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County kicks off holiday season with Christmas parade and tree lighting
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) – A Christmas parade followed by an annual Christmas tree lighting kicked off the holiday season in Elizabethtown over the weekend. Bladen County kicking off its 30 days of celebration to Christmas – Saturday morning started with breakfast with Santa – an elf scavenger hunt – then the much-anticipated Christmas parade.
WECT
Popular Christmas tree, pumpkin patch spot will have new location next year
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One popular spot for people shopping for Christmas trees and pumpkins in Wilmington will soon be moving. Twice a year, Barr Evergreens comes from West Jefferson, North Carolina and brings the holidays to life in Wilmington at the corner of Shipyard and Independence Blvd. This will be Barr Evergreens last year at that spot because their current property was bought out.
columbuscountynews.com
Second Annual Whiteville Community Christmas Tree Lighting
Santa arrived on the Whiteville Fire Department aerial truck at Vineland Station this evening,. capping off the second annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting. The event featured horse-drawn carriage rides, cocoa, food, cotton candy, the Columbus community Band, and the Edgewood Choir. The intersection of Madison and Main was shut down for the event, which drew several hundred residents looking for the "official" arrival of Santa Claus and the Christmas season. You can watch a video of the entire event on the Columbus County News Facebook page.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County Humane Society begins holiday fundraising campaign
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Humane Society is launching its ‘Season for Thanksgiving’ fundraising campaign on Tuesday. The no-kill shelter says it’s dedicated to improving the lives of homeless and unwanted animals by providing shelter and medical care while finding loving and responsible permanent homes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue receives new X-ray machine to treat injured, sick turtles
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is celebrating the arrival of a new X-ray machine. Staff say the important technology will improve their diagnosis and treatment of sick and injured sea turtles. Images from the machine can show hooks, broken bones,...
myhorrynews.com
Where to watch the Grand Strand's Christmas parades
Communities across the Grand Strand are holding Christmas parades to celebrate the holiday season. Here's a snapshot of when and where you can watch them:. Conway’s Christmas Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning onto Main Street where it continues until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade then moves to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it ends at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For more details, visit conwayalive.com/events/conway_chamberrsquos_christmas_parade/2022-12.
wpde.com
You gotta regatta! 38th annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta sets sail
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — Spectators in our area took to the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday to see boats decked out with holiday lights as part of the 38th annual Intracoastal Waterway Regatta in Little River. The tradition is always held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Organizers suggested Grand Harbor Marina,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Stolen vehicle recovered during Elizabethtown Christmas Parade
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A stolen vehicle was recovered this weekend during the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade. Police say they received an alert from the Flock Safety ALPR cameras just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday, notifying them a stolen vehicle was entering town on N. Poplar Street. Several officers were standing at the intersection of Broad and Poplar Street due to the Elizabethtown Christmas parade which was taking place.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Popular Wilmington food truck hosts grand opening of new brick and mortar restaurant
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– ‘On Thyme’ held its grand opening on Saturday afternoon. The new restaurant is located on Castle Street in Downtown Wilmington. There was a live DJ, plenty of food, and lots of customers waiting to get in the door. Phallin Scott is the owner of...
