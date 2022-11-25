WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus is coming to town!. He’ll be making appearances at The Cotton Exchange and Mayfaire through the week before Christmas. Santa first traveled from the North Pole to The Cotton Exchange last weekend. He’ll be there again December 3rd and 4th, along with every weekend through December 17th and 18th. You can drop by to give Santa your Christmas list from 12:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. on Sundays.

