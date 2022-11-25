Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Canada eliminated from World Cup after dispiriting loss to Croatia
Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first-ever men's World Cup goal Sunday. John Herdman's team just couldn't make history of a different kind. Canada was eliminated from knockout-stage contention with a game still to play in Group F after losing 4-1 to 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia in Al Rayyan. Davies scored...
theScore
Davies scores Canada's 1st World Cup goal 68 seconds into match vs. Croatia
Alphonso Davies ended Canada's decades-long wait for a men's World Cup goal Sunday with the quickest tally of the tournament thus far. Davies headed home Tajon Buchanan's picturesque cross to give Canada a stunning 1-0 lead just 68 seconds into the critical Group F encounter in Doha. Canada didn't score...
theScore
World Cup roundup, Day 9: Brazil needs Neymar, Adams wise beyond his years
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Day 9 of the tournament. Neymar's absence zaps Brazil. Neymar, nursing a grotesquely...
theScore
Canucks in Qatar - Episode 8: Canada taken to school by wily Croatia 🎧
'Canucks in Qatar' is a soccer podcast from theScore, tracking Canada's men's national team as it returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. From exclusive interviews to in-depth match previews and analysis, our hosts will explore John Herdman's charges from every angle before, during, and after this winter's tournament. Led by superstar Alphonso Davies and a collection of burgeoning young players, Canada's men's team is enjoying a meteoric rise. The World Cup is only the beginning.
theScore
World Cup roundup, Day 7: Messi's magic moment, fearsome France
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Day 7 of the tournament. Argentina stays calm - and reaps rewards. Argentina...
Soccer fans gather in Pelham to cheer on US at World Cup
The U.S now faces the Netherlands on Saturday at 10 a.m.
theScore
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime secured the winning point when he downed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 after Shapovalov opened the day by rolling past Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2, 6-4. Shapovalov...
theScore
World Cup roundup, Day 8: Naive Canada punished, Germany survives
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Day 8 of the tournament. Canada's inexperience laid bare. Canada didn't deserve to...
theScore
Entire Juventus board of directors resigns in shock move
Rome, Nov 28, 2022 (AFP) - The entire board of directors at Juventus has resigned, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice president Pavel Nedved, the Italian Serie A club said in a statement Monday. The board stepped down en masse "having considered the centrality and relevance of pending legal and...
theScore
Johnston: Canada 'still trying to make history' at World Cup
Canada is targeting its first-ever World Cup point in its last group-stage game against Morocco on Thursday. Defeat to Croatia on Sunday officially eliminated Canada from contention at the 2022 World Cup, but full-back Alistair Johnston said the team will aim to end the tournament on a high. "We still...
theScore
Political foes Iran, U.S. ready for World Cup battle
Doha, Nov 27, 2022 (AFP) - Twenty-four years after their first World Cup meeting billed as the "Mother of all football matches", Iran and the United States face off in a politically-charged showdown on Tuesday with a place in the knockout rounds up for grabs. Decades of mutual enmity between...
Comments / 0