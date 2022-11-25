Zavvi are doing 30% off collectibles for Black Friday - treat the geek inside you

For many, this weekend means a wealth of Black Friday music deals to get stuck into, but if it's collectibles to flesh out your geek haul that you're after, it seems Zavvi has you pretty well covered. The website currently has a special Black Friday deal offering 30% off collectibles, including figures, Pop! Vinyl, board games, novelty items and more from just about every major franchise you could ask for.

Please note: for all these items, the 30% off deal is applied once your item is in your basket, so you'll either need to do some quick maths or pop stuff in there as a test to see how much you're saving.

We also found a few items that had even more knocked off the asking price to begin with - such as the huge Zavvi Anniversary Mystery Box, which, when you also apply the Black Friday deal, is reduced from £169.99 to £41.99 , or $212.99 to $59.49 . Featuring a Goonies copper key, exclusive Batman Pop! Vinyl, The Thing medallion and Back To The Future puzzle, it also comes packed with nine other surprise gifts, including Marvel, DC and Lord Of The Rings items. If you have a wide-ranging taste for all things pop culture (IE, if you're gonna like stuff from those franchises), this seems like great value.

Zavvi Black Friday: 30% off collectibles

Batman, Thor, Gremlins, Doctor Who and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are just some of the cool items available in Zavvi's Black Friday sale. View Deal

Also packing a particularly big discount is the CyberPunk 2077 1/4 Scale Statue, featuring our Keanu backed by a LCD screen and input stereo speakers. Originally an eye-watering £844.99 (or $1056.99), its pre-existing discount matched with the 30% off Black Friday deal means you can now bag this statue for £454.99 (or $569.09 ). It's still not cheap, but all things considered, that's a pretty impressive saving.

Fans of Star Wars series The Mandalorian will find it hard to resist this Grogu action figure, which is now £153.99 (down from £219.99) or $192.49 (down from $274.99) .

Looking for something a bit more rock 'n' roll and useful? How about a Motörhead Snaggletooth wall-mounted bottle opener, now £24.49 (down from £34.99) , or $30.79 (down from $43.99) .

There are dozens and dozens more collectibles to be found in the 30% off deal, many with those aforementioned pre-existing discounts too, so get stuck in.

Oh, and don't forget, if you're after any music-centric deals this Black Friday, we got you covered:

Related guides