FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wibqam.com
Read the redacted Richard Allen court documents tying him to the Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — On Tuesday, Judge Frances Gull ordered a redacted probable cause affidavit released to the public that details the investigation and arrest of Richard Allen in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German on February 13, 2017.
wibqam.com
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — Court documents released Tuesday show some of what investigators say happened around the time that Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered. The timeline comes from multiple sources in the probable cause affidavit, including from Richard Allen, the man police arrested in connection with the girls’ death.
Attorneys for Delphi suspect request trial be moved outside Carroll County
Attorneys for Richard Allen, the man accused of murdering Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017, have filed a request for a change of venue to prevent a "tainted jury pool."
Former Zionsville substitute teacher found guilty of child seduction
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man who once worked as a substitute teacher in Zionsville was convicted of two counts of child seduction. A judge found Shawn A. Martin II, 28, guilty following a bench trial in Boone County’s Circuit Court. Martin performed sexual acts in November of 2020 to a juvenile he met while substitute […]
WHAS 11
Police renew effort to ID remains of 17 victims found at Indiana property in 1996
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
95.3 MNC
Bones found in Fox Hallow Farms, connected to Indiana serial killer
Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total of DNA profiles could...
Teen suspected of killing 3, back in custody after pretrial violation
The teenager charged with murdering three people in December 2021 is back in jail following a pretrial violation.
Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation
INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle, and […]
Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
Whiteland police: Teenager found
UPDATE: Police say the teen has been found and is safe. WHITELAND, Ind. — The Whiteland Police Department is alerting the public about a missing teenager. Police said 14-year-old Braylon Horn was reported as a runaway on November 28. Braylon is 5’11” and 165 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye […]
Purdue student shoots and kills self at gun range
A Purdue student shot and killed themself at a shooting range Friday evening. Lafayette police told the Journal and Courier that Vijay Viswan, 25, went into Applied Ballistics on Olympia Drive and was testing multiple weapons before "suddenly and intentionally" shooting themself. Viswan was taken from the Lafayette shooting range...
wibqam.com
Meth trafficker gets 15 years behind bars
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth trafficker has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty. According to court documents, Steven Francis, 56, of Indianapolis pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, and laundering of monetary instruments.
Troubled Greenwood hotel fails another inspection
GREENWOOD, Ind. — City leaders say a troubled hotel in Greenwood is still unsafe. The Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites was given until the Thanksgiving holiday to show it's back up to code. But firefighters, the health department and the city's building commissioner made a surprise inspection Monday...
woofboomnews.com
Delaware County Judge Sentences Man to 50 Years in Prison
On Wednesday afternoon, the Honorable John M. Feick, Judge of the Delaware County Circuit Court No. 4 sentenced Chase Adams to 50 years in prison. On April 7, 2022, a Delaware County jury deliberated for approximately seven hours before convicting Adams of Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and two counts of Criminal Mischief. Adams stabbed his victim 3 times with an 11 inch knife and then fled the scene.
‘Animal feces all over the floor’: Anderson mom charged with neglect over filthy house
ANDERSON, Ind. – When officers entered an Anderson home in late October, the smell of urine and pet feces was so overwhelming, they could only bear to spend a couple of minutes inside. The conditions inside the home housing three children ages 15, 14 and 11 led to charges...
city-countyobserver.com
Now, They Don’t Even Need The Stamp
INDIANAPOLIS—Long ago, my mentor, the departed and much-missed Harvey Jacobs, gave me some sage advice. In those days, Harvey and I both worked for The Indianapolis News, which is also much missed. Harvey was the editor of the opinion pages. I was one of his editorial writers and a fledgling columnist.
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/14/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of 1000 E. and 850 S.in Culver. A driver reportedly attempted to swerve to miss a deer and went off the road. 11/14/22 The Starke County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist a La Porte County Sheriff’s Department deputy...
Anderson man accused of firing gun into mother’s home, possessing machine gun
The woman told police her son had been upset with her over money he claimed she owed him and had been threatening her, documents say.
Amtrak train involved in deadly crash near Rushville
ARLINGTON, Ind. — Two people are dead after a weekend crash in Rush County. The Rush County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday about a crash involving an SUV and an Amtrak passenger train in Arlington, Indiana. Police said William B. Sanders II, 24,...
