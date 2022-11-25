ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

wibqam.com

Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. — Court documents released Tuesday show some of what investigators say happened around the time that Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered. The timeline comes from multiple sources in the probable cause affidavit, including from Richard Allen, the man police arrested in connection with the girls’ death.
95.3 MNC

Bones found in Fox Hallow Farms, connected to Indiana serial killer

Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total of DNA profiles could...
FOX59

Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation

INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle, and […]
FOX59

Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
FOX59

Whiteland police: Teenager found

UPDATE: Police say the teen has been found and is safe. WHITELAND, Ind. — The Whiteland Police Department is alerting the public about a missing teenager. Police said 14-year-old Braylon Horn was reported as a runaway on November 28. Braylon is 5’11” and 165 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye […]
The Exponent

Purdue student shoots and kills self at gun range

A Purdue student shot and killed themself at a shooting range Friday evening. Lafayette police told the Journal and Courier that Vijay Viswan, 25, went into Applied Ballistics on Olympia Drive and was testing multiple weapons before "suddenly and intentionally" shooting themself. Viswan was taken from the Lafayette shooting range...
wibqam.com

Meth trafficker gets 15 years behind bars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth trafficker has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty. According to court documents, Steven Francis, 56, of Indianapolis pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, and laundering of monetary instruments.
WTHR

Troubled Greenwood hotel fails another inspection

GREENWOOD, Ind. — City leaders say a troubled hotel in Greenwood is still unsafe. The Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites was given until the Thanksgiving holiday to show it's back up to code. But firefighters, the health department and the city's building commissioner made a surprise inspection Monday...
woofboomnews.com

Delaware County Judge Sentences Man to 50 Years in Prison

On Wednesday afternoon, the Honorable John M. Feick, Judge of the Delaware County Circuit Court No. 4 sentenced Chase Adams to 50 years in prison. On April 7, 2022, a Delaware County jury deliberated for approximately seven hours before convicting Adams of Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and two counts of Criminal Mischief. Adams stabbed his victim 3 times with an 11 inch knife and then fled the scene.
city-countyobserver.com

Now, They Don’t Even Need The Stamp

INDIANAPOLIS—Long ago, my mentor, the departed and much-missed Harvey Jacobs, gave me some sage advice. In those days, Harvey and I both worked for The Indianapolis News, which is also much missed. Harvey was the editor of the opinion pages. I was one of his editorial writers and a fledgling columnist.
FOX59

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

11/14/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of 1000 E. and 850 S.in Culver. A driver reportedly attempted to swerve to miss a deer and went off the road. 11/14/22 The Starke County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist a La Porte County Sheriff’s Department deputy...
WTHR

Amtrak train involved in deadly crash near Rushville

ARLINGTON, Ind. — Two people are dead after a weekend crash in Rush County. The Rush County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday about a crash involving an SUV and an Amtrak passenger train in Arlington, Indiana. Police said William B. Sanders II, 24,...
