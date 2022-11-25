Read full article on original website
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Azalea gala
Supporters of the Christian Community Service Center (CCSC) gathered at the Post Oak Hotel for the 2022 Azalea Gala, honoring CCSC volunteer Joan O’Leary. Azalea Gala committee members Anne and Don Baronitis, and emcee KHOU 11’s Shern-Min Chow (pictured, from left) were among those who helped raise more than $560,000 for CCSC programs to provide emergency food and financial assistance, job search, and vocational training for people in need. Guests enjoyed live music by Maestro Thomas Jaber of The Shepherd School of Music, and Ana Treviño-Godfrey and Jonathan Godfrey, of the Mercury Chamber Orchestra. Surrounded by her children and grandchildren, Joan O’Leary was called to the stage to accept the gala honoree award from CCSC Board Chair Judy Agee. CCSC president and chief executive officer Michelle Shonbeck credited Joan as being instrumental in shaping the mission of the organization.
What happens in Vegas…
Event co-chairs Disney and Max Harris (pictured with “Elvis” and Vegas showgirls) helped Children’s Museum Houston hit the jackpot raising nearly $1 million from this year’s Viva Las Vegas gala. Along with Disney and Max, fellow co-chairs Lexi and Michael Marek and Liz and Crosby Scofield helped bring the glitz and glam of Las Vegas to The Corinthian with an evening fitting of adventures on the Strip. More than 500 guests joined together to raise money to support the Museum’s educational and outreach programs, while enjoying a casino-themed party, an unforgettable dinner including an Elvis-themed dessert, live auction, and music from the Drywater Band. The live auction was chaired by Holly Radom and Katie Arnoldy and featured sought-after items that helped secure the evening’s fundraising success.
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 28 to December 4, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Auction season has begun
Rummel Creek Elementary School (RCE) moms Danielle Kiser, Katherine Pitzinger, Whitney Ruldolph, and Amy Beller (pictured, from left) kicked off the auction-party season in style. In anticipation of the Midnight in Paris-themed school auction in April, the fundraising parties have begun. A group of RCE parents, the Swillings, Bousheris, Gentrys, Greens, Hillers, Hobsons, Lambs, McCullochs, McDonalds, Moraleses, Schlossers, and Stockwells hosted a costumed bash that sold out in just 15 minutes, raising $9,000 for the PTA. Guests enjoyed food by La Viva, dancers, a DJ, juggling acts and flame throwers, along with signature cocktails “To Kill Ya” and “Vampire’s Bite.”
Art for Alzheimer’s
Houston seniors at Belmont Village Senior Living hosted an art show and auction that raised funds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Patricia Will and Jan Kaiser (pictured, from left) organized the event for residents, guests, and members of the community. The art pieces up for sale were created by residents of Belmont Village. Residents have enjoyed finding their inner Picasso in art classes that began before the pandemic and have recently resumed due to high demand. The senior artists have been honing their skills during weekly watercolor classes led by a fellow resident and artist. In addition to enjoying creativity and social interaction, participating in the arts encourages healthy aging by strengthening cognitive function and memory.
A rendezvous with success
Dress for Success Houston (DFS Houston) hosted Rendezvous with Dress for Success Houston. Chaired by Monisa Cline, Myrtle Jones, and Linda Padon (pictured, from left), the sold-out event celebrated 24 years of empowering more than 46,000 women in the community by providing professional attire and other assistance. More than 500 guests gathered at The Revaire and raised $620,000. The evening program began with a welcome from KHOU Channel 11’s Mia Gradney and an update from DFS Houston president Lauren Levicki Courville. Auction co-chairs Susie Cunningham, Kate Dearing Fowler, Monica Richards, and Katherine Orellana Ross kept the bidding wars going with fabulous, curated packages, and Kristine Mills Band entertained the crowd while they dined on the culinary creations.
Supporting Houston Hospice
The 24th annual Laura Lee Blanton Community Spirit Award Dinner raised more than $375,000 for Houston Hospice. Eric Nevil and Jim Reeder (pictured, from left) were honored with the Laura Lee Blanton Community Spirit Award at River Oaks Country Club. Guests were greeted by musical tunes provided by The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University as they entered the event chaired by Jennifer Tuttle Arnold, Susan Tuttle Lummis, and Emily Tuttle Wilde. Dr. Alejandro Chaoul, founding director of the Jung Center’s Mind Body Spirit Institute, started the evening with the invocation, followed by remarks from Houston Hospice president and chief executive officer Rana McClelland. This year’s event also recognized medical director and vice president of medical affairs Dr. Elizabeth Strauch with the Heart of Houston Hospice Service Award, and philanthropist and community volunteer Anne Baillio was recognized with the Heart of Houston Hospice Volunteer Award.
The Memory Mill
Her memories loom as large and clear as her home’s front picture window. “It’s the eye to the neighborhood,” says Terese Wagner of the expansive glass pane in the living room of her 1953 ranch house, the walls that shaped her childhood, little toes dipping into shag carpet, the colors of a coral reef. “Dark blue and neon green. It was the hippest thing you’ve ever seen.”
Creativity and community
I have been interested in creative writing for as long as I can remember. I like writing fiction because it helps me stimulate my creative mind, practice using my imagination, and express myself. In order to sharpen my creative writing skills, I took a summer course at Johns Hopkins Center of Talented Youth and a creative writing class at The Kinkaid School. From these courses, I have learned to love writing poems and short stories.
Books can take you anywhere
Horn Elementary School and Bellaire community leaders gathered for the unveiling of the school’s new library mural. Horn Principal Vanessa Flores, City of Bellaire community relations administrator Cheryl Bright, Fire Chief Deacon Tittel, artist Tom Renick, City Council Member Win Frazier, City Manager Sharon Citino, and Horn librarian Marcela Landestoy (pictured, from left) were excited about the newly completed work of art. Horn staff and PTO wanted to make the library a more inviting space, so they partnered with artists Tom Renick and Ted Bragg, a Marvel comic book artist. Inspired by Around the World in 80 Days by Jules Verne, the mural reminds students that books can transport them anywhere at any time through the power of reading.
This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect
This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
Dickinson Festival of Lights 2022 opens today – Check out the schedule, location, parking & other details!
Think of all the best things about Christmas and you can find them at the Dickinson Festival of Lights. Pretty lights, fun people, and a sense of community. Those are just a few things you can expect to see at this glittering park. This walk-through event will show you tons...
Bellaire Astronomy Club’s Star Party
It was the largest turnout they ever had. Over 60 students and staff came to the Astronomy Club’s second star party of the year for International Observe the Moon Night on Sept. 30. Bellaire physics teacher and club sponsor Jimmy Newland said this star party has had the most people show up in all the 14 years that he’s done it.
East Texas college dancers perform at Thanksgiving parades
TEXAS, Ga. — Thanksgiving is known for big spectacular parades across the nation. On Thursday two East Texas college dance groups traveled to Houston and New York City to show off their talent. The Kilgore College Rangerettes performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Dancers Bailee Boyd and Melea...
Luxury high rise joins the Houston skyline
High Street Residential has opened a new multifamily luxury high rise in Downtown Houston. Located at 808 Crawford St. next to Discovery Green, Parkside Residences boasts 43 floors of luxury amenities, stunning views and spacious floorplans. All units are furnished with quartz countertops, modern appliances and walk-in showers. Select units...
Take a tour of Christmas lights in Houston’s must-see neighborhoods & holiday attractions
Pile in the car for a leisurely holiday drive or take a hot cocoa-fueled stroll while you ooh and ah at Houston’s most popular Christmas light displays—in residential neighborhoods and at city landmarks alike. Every year, Houston neighborhoods light up like a Christmas tree (literally), with homes, streets,...
Rockin' the night
Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Paige Fertitta, Deanna Barton, Jeff and Rachel Bagwell, Bradley and Joanna Marks and Hannah and Cal McNair were among the more than 700 supporters of Houston Children’s Charity at the 25th annual gala that raised a record-breaking $3,625,000. The rock ’n roll themed evening featured the award-winning duo Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. Houston Children’s Charity chief executive officer Laura Ward and gala chair Sheridan Williams led the fundraising efforts to provide beds, vans, school supplies, clothing, and holiday gifts for Houston’s underserved, abused, and disabled children. The evening began with master of ceremonies Houston Astros sports announcer Todd Kalas, followed by an invocation from Reverend Mary Gracely of One Spirit Interfaith Community. After a very successful live auction and fundraising activities, the crowd rocked the night away as Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo took the stage to perform their top hits, including “Heartbreaker”, “We Belong”, “Shadows of the Night”, and “Hit Me with Your Best Shot”.
Legacy of Late Houston Billionaire Spotlighted in Record $2.37 Million MFAH Grand Gala — Fayez Sarofim’s Impact Continues
Andrew & Mona Sarofim, Christopher & Courtney Sarofim, Patrick Seabase & Allison Sarofim, Christy Cham & Phillip Sarofim at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball honoring the legacy of the late Fayez Sarofim (Photo by Jenny Antill) The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Grand Gala Ball saluting...
Editor's Note - December 2022
Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. We want Houston. The phrase that was heard from Astros’ postseason opponents. The phrase that turned into a triumphant battle cry from Houstonians. More than a million Houstonians of all different walks of life gathered downtown for the Astros parade. It was crowded. But the vibe was joyful, everyone there for the same reason. I went solo and was surrounded by strangers but, somehow, it felt like Houston was a small town. Everyone was on the same team. This month, we highlight a story of childhood friends who know the small-town feeling well and have stayed connected to each other and their hometown through adulthood, especially through a horrifying tragedy there. You’ll also find a story about a resident who bought her beloved childhood home years later. Also, read about holiday traditions with deep spiritual meaning. However you celebrate the holidays, we wish you a season full of joy and connectivity. [email protected]
