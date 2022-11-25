Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. We want Houston. The phrase that was heard from Astros’ postseason opponents. The phrase that turned into a triumphant battle cry from Houstonians. More than a million Houstonians of all different walks of life gathered downtown for the Astros parade. It was crowded. But the vibe was joyful, everyone there for the same reason. I went solo and was surrounded by strangers but, somehow, it felt like Houston was a small town. Everyone was on the same team. This month, we highlight a story of childhood friends who know the small-town feeling well and have stayed connected to each other and their hometown through adulthood, especially through a horrifying tragedy there. You’ll also find a story about a resident who bought her beloved childhood home years later. Also, read about holiday traditions with deep spiritual meaning. However you celebrate the holidays, we wish you a season full of joy and connectivity. [email protected]

