Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 11/29/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Anonymous
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Interview: Holiday Season at Glensheen Mansion
Glensheen’s Marketing Director Mike Mayou stopped by GMN to discuss their special tours during the holiday season. Friday, November 25 marked the first night of Candlelight Tours and Spirit of the Lights at Glensheen Mansion, which is one of their most special holiday experiences at this time of year. Guests can experience Glensheen in a whole new way on a candlelight tour between 5-8PM with 27 Christmas trees on the 1st, 2nd, and lower levels of the mansion lighting up the night.
WDIO-TV
UMD’s “Dancing Home” concert this weekend
Olivia Nelson and Jake Leider, UMD students stopped by GMN to shared details about their dance concert coming up this weekend, December 2-4. UMD faculty, students and guest choreographers offer a wide range of dance styles and interpretations centering around the theme of “home.”. Artistic Director, Rebecca Katz Harwood.
WDIO-TV
‘Merry Kiss Cam’ hosts movie showing in Duluth
In the town that it was shot in, the Hulu film ‘Merry Kiss Cam’ made a return to Duluth for a public viewing party. Saturday at the Zeitgeist Zinema, movie goers got to watch the film and stay for a Q&A with the production team. Executive Director of...
WDIO-TV
Jason’s must see things in Duluth this December
Jason Vincent joined us with some super exciting things coming to Duluth this December. It’s a mix of shows to check out with the family, shopping opportunities, and more. December 2nd and runs through the 18th. The musical is based on the classic adventures of the March sisters Jo,...
WDIO-TV
Surfing the Gales of November
Known for the many shipwrecks they have caused, Lake Superior’s “Gales of November” have developed quite the reputation. Songs have been inspired by the gales, most famously Gordon Lightfoot’s “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” The gales of November also invite people from all over to come surf the chilly waters of Lake Superior.
WDIO-TV
Essentia and MNA nurses in Moose Lake reach tentative agreement
Essentia Health sent out a statement saying they are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with their MNA-represented nurses in Moose Lake. It went on to say, “We’re proud to have some of the finest nurses in the country, and we appreciate their dedication to providing the highest level of patient care in support of Essentia’s mission to make a healthy difference in people’s lives.”
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Today’s snow shifting west
The track for today’s snow has shifted to the west, raising expected totals for areas that have been on the fringe of accumulation potential. A Winter Storm Warning now fills out northwest Wisconsin, including Douglas County, from 6 am until midnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Pine County in east central Minnesota and for Lake and Cook County where a widespread 2-5” is possible. The rest of the North Shore and the Twin Ports are currently in the 1-3” range.
WDIO-TV
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland open new location
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland opened a new location in Hibbing Monday afternoon. The branch is located in Greenhaven Elementary School and will serve kids from kindergarten through twelfth grade. This new location with be the sixth branch operated by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: A couple rounds of snow ahead
A couple of rounds of snow kick off the workweek. Our Monday features a warm front sweeping the region. Snow arrives from the west in north central Minnesota in the late morning and sweeps northeast Minnesota through the afternoon with the Twin Ports on the southern edge of snow chances. Amounts will be generally less than an inch. Tuesday brings another round of snow, this time focusing on Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all but Douglas County from 6 am Tuesday until midnight.
WDIO-TV
Hucklebeary reopens after being partially closed for 10 months
Hucklebeary which used to be in the Hotel Astoria building has now found its new home on Superior Street, now located in the space next to Zeitgeist. In December of 2021 it was to the public that the building Hucklebeary was located in would be demolished. After their last day in the building the business had to move to online and curbside orders for 10 months.
WDIO-TV
Looking back at how holiday shopping in the Northland went for Small Business Saturday
Thanksgiving Day came and went, and so did the shopping, especially Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but the shopping has barely begun!. “Well, we bring a new store, a new franchise to the state of Minnesota. This is the first opportunity for people to experience the different flavors and share that with other people, said Dennis Thielke, the owner of The Spice and Tea Exchange.
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Multiple chances of snow this week
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the twenties. A calm wind will become south after midnight. Quiet weather will soon end as we have a chance of snow most days this week. The first round will be limited to northern Minnesota. Light snow will move in Monday...
WDIO-TV
UMD athletics holding clothing drive at home games
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion group is calling on you to bring more than just your tickets to the UMD men’s, women’s basketball upcoming home games. As he group is holding a clothing drive for K-12 youth in the greater Duluth Community. Beginning...
WDIO-TV
Fatal Crash on Highway 23 Carlton County
On 4860 Highway 23, CLEAR CREEK UNORG, Carlton County at 11/26/2022 01:13AM a Volvo station wagon was Southbound on highway 23. The vehicle took a curve with poor road conditions. It then hit ice and lost control , the vehicle came to rest off the roadway in the east ditch.
WDIO-TV
48 and 1/2 year prison sentence for man who killed his ex-girlfriend in Virginia
Derek Malevich faces a 48.5 year prison sentence for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Bicking. The St. Louis County Attorney’s office expressed its deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Bicking, who was 32-years-old at the time of her death. At the sentencing on Monday, her family vowed...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s cross-country team gearing up for National Tournament
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s cross country team will be heading to Seattle this weekend to compete in the NCAA Division II championship on December 2nd. With this season marking their 11th overall appearance in program history. “I think we could surprise and get into the upper...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Denfeld boy’s hockey win season opener
The Duluth Denfeld Hunters boy’s hockey team dropped the puck on their season and home opener on Saturday, hosting the International Falls Broncos. Kaden Postal scored the game and seasons opening goal for the Hunters. Andy Larson scored the 2-0 goal to start the second period, he recorded a...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s basketball beats Michigan Tech
The No.14 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s basketball team is finishing up their non-conference games this weekend, the first of which was against Michigan Tech on Saturday. The Bulldogs won the game 99-65, scoring 69 of those points in the first half. Drew Blair lead all players with...
Comments / 0