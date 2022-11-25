Read full article on original website
Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told
A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
Lifer who shot dead policeman in 2003 given second life term for prison attack
A convicted killer who wounded a female prison officer in a “frenzied” 10-second attack while serving a life term for shooting a policeman in 2003 has been given a further life sentence.Former US marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used a potentially “deadly” homemade pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.Pc Broadhurst was shot in Leeds at point blank range on Boxing Day 2003, as he and other officers checked on a suspected stolen car.A week-long trial at Worcester...
Murder accused ‘disposed of Albanian drug farm in oil barrel’, court told
A man accused of murdering two women said he disposed of an “Albanian drug farm” in a homemade incinerator, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.Earlier during the trial at Hove Crown Court, prosecution solicitor Duncan Atkinson KC shared a message Brown had sent to an old school friend, Elizabeth Howard, on June 13 2022.The message was sent just over a month after the prosecution allege he killed Ms Ware on May 8.The message read: “I’m going...
Neighbour appears in court charged with flat fire murders of mother and children
A neighbour of a mother and two young children who died after a house fire has appeared in court charged with three counts of murder.Jamie Barrow, 31, from Clifton, Nottingham, was remanded in custody until Monday after making a two-minute appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.Barrow, of Fairisle Close, is accused of the murdering Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah Drammeh, three, and Naeemah Drammeh, one.All three victims died from smoke inhalation following a severe blaze at their first-floor flat in Fairisle Close in the early hours of Sunday.Their alleged killer appeared in the dock wearing a plain...
Shanquella Robinson Death Ruled Femicide: Arrest Warrant Issued
Just days after the mysterious death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who died while vacationing in Mexico, an arrest warrant has been issued to an unidentified suspect, according to reports. “This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for...
German prosecutors call for 97-year-old former secretary to SS commander be convicted
A 97-year-old woman who was the secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is facing calls for conviction for being an accessory to murder by German prosecutors. Irmgard Furchner has been on trial for more than a year at the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany, and prosecutors are arguing for her to be given a two-year suspended sentence.Furchner is being tried in a juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes.Prosecutor Maxi Wantzen said in closing arguments that “these proceedings are of outstanding historical significance”, the German news agency dpa...
Aidan McAnespie killing: Veteran guilty of 1988 Northern Ireland army checkpoint shooting
A military veteran has been found guilty of killing a man over 30 years ago at an army checkpoint in Northern Ireland. David Jonathan Holden, 53, had denied the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988 at his trial at Belfast Crown Court.McAnespie, 23, was shot in the back at a checkpoint in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, during the Troubles. A bullet fired from some 300 metres away ricocheted off the road surface, striking McAnespie in the back, moments after he walked through a border security checkpoint on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club.In 2009, the UK...
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
Remains found in Georgia landfill belong to Quinton Simon: FBI
Bones found in a Georgia landfill were the remains of missing toddler Quinton Simon, the FBI confirmed Monday. The agency said it was able to confirm the 20-month-old’s remains through DNA analysis and has now stopped the painstaking search of the Superior Landfill in Savannah, Georgia. Little Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, was charged with her son’s disappearance and murder last week. The mom, 22, first reported Quinton missing on October 5, saying he had disappeared from the home where she lived with her other child, her boyfriend, and her mom. The investigation into Quinton’s disappearance quickly became criminal in nature, and police announced they believed the boy was no longer alive. In coordination with the Chatham County Police, the FBI spent five weeks combing through the landfill for Quinton’s remains, starting on October 18. Last week police announced they found human remains at the landfill which they believed belonged to the child. “On Monday, November 28th, authorities officially ceased operations at the landfill,” the FBI said, thanking local police for the “monumental team effort.”
Mexico Charges Suspect In Shanquella Robinson's Death
Shanquella Robinson’s family is closer to justice after Mexico filed charges against a suspect in her mysterious death. Robinson died shortly after arriving in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, on a group trip with friends. NBC News reports that local authorities obtained an arrest warrant for an American woman.
Idaho Student Murders May Have Been 'Fantasy-Driven Homicide'
Former law enforcement official Kenneth Mains said the assailant may get "gratification from the act of killing."
Florida man accused of killing couple, biting victim's face to go to trial as judge weighs insanity plea
Austin Harrouff, a former college student who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and chewed on a victim's face, goes to trial on Monday.
After a Painful False Arrest, Utah Sheriff’s Office Names a Suspect in the 1972 Thanksgiving Cold Case Murder of a Vietnam Veteran Shot to Death While On a Date
Vietnam veteran Gregory Dahl Nickell was only 21 years old when he was brutally murdered at a scenic lookout point while on a date west of Vernal, Utah on Thanksgiving weekend in 1972. Now, nearly 50 years later – and after one high-profile, costly false arrest – law enforcement insist this time they’ve finally found the elusive killer.
Met Police officer now facing 53 offences including six new rape charges
A Metropolitan Police officer who is already charged with 44 offences has been charged with a further nine, including six counts of rape.Pc David Carrick, an armed officer who served with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and worked on the parliamentary estate, now faces a total of 53 charges, including 27 counts of rape.The new charges cover six counts of rape, one count of false imprisonment, one count of indecent assault, and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the new charges relate to one new...
BBC
County lines dealer who trafficked children absconds from prison
A county lines drug dealer who became the first to be convicted of trafficking children under new modern slavery laws has absconded from an open prison. Derbyshire Police said Zakaria Mohammed was found to be missing from HMP Sudbury on 11 November. Mohammed is serving 14 years after trafficking teenagers...
Daily Beast
Mom Slams Woman Charged With Her 5-Year-Old’s ‘Devastating’ Murder
The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died over the weekend in Kemmerer, Wyoming, put her daughter’s alleged killer on blast in a series of Facebook posts, saying she and the child’s father are “beyond broken.”. Kayla Kartchner, 27, repeatedly slammed Cheri Lynn Marler—who was arrested Sunday...
Ex-FBI Investigator Speculates University Of Idaho Murders Were A Targeted Attack By Someone In Students' 'Orbit'
A former FBI investigator shared his theory about the University of Idaho murders as the killer behind the quadruple homicide remains at large, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Sunday, Bill Daly appeared on a TV segment to discuss the case and was asked his thoughts about the killings being a random or targeted attack.Daly said authorities have handled it "very well" thus far, noting they don't want to further distress the community nor signal something to a killer.Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 were found stabbed to death in an off-campus house on...
Man who served 8 years for crime he didn't commit speaks to CBS2
NEW YORK -- Here's a story about a murder case that ended with a wrongful conviction.Shamel Capers was 16 years old when he went to prison for a crime he did not commit. The Queens native spent the next eight years trying to prove his innocence.CBS2's Kevin Rincon spoke exclusively with Capers about how he got his murder conviction thrown out."If it could happen to me, it could happen to anyone," Capers said recently.FLASHBACK: Man sentenced for Queens bus shooting that killed 14-year-old girlCapers spent all those years in prison for a crime he always maintained he did not commit."For them...
Amber Waterman: hearing postponed until 2023 for allegedly murdering pregnant woman to steal baby
A difference in state lines and federal vs state charges has led to a hearing for Amber Waterman to be postponed until next year, KNWA reports. Waterman, a 42-year-old woman, is accused of kidnapping and murdering 33-year-old Ashley Bush in order to steal her unborn baby to pass off as her own, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) statement. Amber and her husband, 42-year-old Jamie Waterman, were arrested on Nov. 4, 2022, the DOJ statement adds.
Colorado Springs mass shooting suspect and mother accused of using racist slurs during July flight
A suspect accused of killing five people inside a LGBT+ nightclub and the suspect’s mother allegedly used racist slurs towards a Hispanic family and a Black man during a flight to Denver in July.A cell phone video from an airline passenger obtained by local news outlet KDVR Fox 31 appears to show mass shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich and Aldrich’s mother Laura Voepel during an airport confrontation on 31 July.Maria Martinez told the outlet that she began filming after Aldrich used a racist slur towards her as they left the plane.As she continued to film them, a person believed...
