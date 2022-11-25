Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Faribault County Register
Public notices for the week of November 27, 2022
MORTGAGOR(S): Darin D Hagen and Cynthia K Hagen, husband and wife. LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: First Mortgage Financial Corp. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed May 18, 1999, Faribault County Recorder, as Document Number 304351, thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on June 7, 2002 as Document Number 317203.
Faribault County Register
FariCARES also gets $125,000 grant
The Faribault County-based FariCARES Youth Substance Use Prevention Coalition has recently received an enormous vote of confidence from the federal Drug-Free Communities (DFC) program, having been the only group in the state to receive the prestigious DFC grant in 2022 as a new grantee award. The five-year grant provides up...
Faribault County Register
Once again, it was a day for family, turkey, being thankful
I have to admit, I was a little bit disappointed when our Faribault County Register reporter, Fiona, didn’t ask me what I was thankful about, when she spent some of this last week going around town asking folks what they were thankful for. And then I thought, what the...
knuj.net
South Dakota Man Injured in Highway 14 Accident
South Dakota man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one car rollover Friday night around 9:49pm. 71 year old James Edwin Schmaedeke of Brookings, South Dakota lost control of his Ford Five Hundred while eastbound on Highway 14 and it rolled stopping in the ditch. Schmaedeke was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center. The accident was on Highway 14 at 280th Avenue in Prairieville Township of Brown County.
More than 100 geese, ducks found dead on partially frozen Minnesota lake
Authorities are investigating the reason why more than 100 geese and ducks were found dead on a southeastern Minnesota lake at the weekend. The City of Waseca confirmed that there were numerous reports of waterfowl found dead on the partially frozen Loon Lake on Sunday. It has confirmed that more...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea teen, 2 others injured in crash Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – A 15-year-old female from Albert Lea and 2 others sustained non-life threatening injuries in a crash in Winona County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 5:23 p.m., a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling southbound on Hwy 61, and a 2022 GMC Terrain was traveling northbound on Hwy 61 when they collided in the northbound lane at the intersection of Hwy 61 and 54th Ave. in Goodview.
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
KAAL-TV
Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
Faribault County Register
Wells group gets $125,000 grant
It has been said it takes a village to raise a child. It might also be said that it takes a village of volunteers to ensure the history of our area communities is kept alive for others to see. In the case of the Wells Historical Society, three of those...
Faribault County Register
BE Council votes not to cover costs
The Blue Earth City Council debated setting a precedent at a regular meeting on Nov. 21. Discussion arose from two residents’ requests for reimbursement for private improvements to their properties, which were negatively affected by the city’s 2021 and 2022 street improvement projects. Both improvements were installed in...
KIMT
Man arrested for beating someone with a tire iron in Mason City in 2020
MASON CITY, Iowa – An arrest has been made for a summer 2020 beating in Mason City. Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Tuesday on $10,000 bond. He’s accused of willful injury causing bodily injury for an incident on July 19, 2020.
Faribault County Register
Delavan lawsuit settled
Following a closed-session meeting of the Delavan City Council, it appears the legal dispute between the city and Johnny M’s Tavern has come to an end. John Martin, the former owner of Johnny M’s Tavern, will receive a check for $109,000 per terms of the agreement reached between the two parties.
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
Man dies in rollover crash in southern Minnesota
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died on Friday evening after driving off the road and crashing his car in southern Minnesota.He was driving a GMC Sonoma on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue and crashed shortly after 11:30. p.m.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.The man was identified as Jason John Neubauer, from Wells.
Comments / 0