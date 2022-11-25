Read full article on original website
Faribault County Register
FariCARES also gets $125,000 grant
The Faribault County-based FariCARES Youth Substance Use Prevention Coalition has recently received an enormous vote of confidence from the federal Drug-Free Communities (DFC) program, having been the only group in the state to receive the prestigious DFC grant in 2022 as a new grantee award. The five-year grant provides up...
Faribault County Register
Once again, it was a day for family, turkey, being thankful
I have to admit, I was a little bit disappointed when our Faribault County Register reporter, Fiona, didn’t ask me what I was thankful about, when she spent some of this last week going around town asking folks what they were thankful for. And then I thought, what the...
Faribault County Register
Public notices for the week of November 27, 2022
MORTGAGOR(S): Darin D Hagen and Cynthia K Hagen, husband and wife. LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: First Mortgage Financial Corp. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed May 18, 1999, Faribault County Recorder, as Document Number 304351, thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on June 7, 2002 as Document Number 317203.
KIMT
Two drivers sent to the hospital after Spring Valley collision
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Two people are sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:30 pm Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 63 in Spring Valley. Terry Winjum Allard, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving north and a 16-year-old male was eastbound when they crashed.
'Stay Midwestern and friendly' Yung Gravy talks MN roots
MINNESOTA, USA — Vikings fans enjoyed some gravy before the players feasted on the Patriots. Yung Gravy, that is. The musician performed in front of 60,000+ fans at US Bank Stadium before the Thanksgiving game. Who is Yung Gravy?. His real name is Matthew Hauri. The 26-year-old hit the...
KEYC
MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. This theft is devastating for our programming as it will take several...
Southern Minnesota News
Public defender appointed judge in Third Judicial District
Governor Tim Walz has appointed Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District, which encompasses Waseca and Freeborn counties, among others. Clinefelter will replace Judge Matthew Opat. Clinefelter, a managing attorney at the public defender’s office in Owatonna, will be chambered in Preston, in Fillmore County....
Rochester Woman Accused of Stealing $1,400 in Coats from Scheels
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Rochester woman they say stole $1,400 worth of coats from Scheels in October and November. 22-year-old Vena Noch was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday and was released without bail but with conditions. The criminal complaint accuses Noch of stealing the four different jackets during four separate trips to the sporting goods store.
Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Faribault County Register
Delavan lawsuit settled
Following a closed-session meeting of the Delavan City Council, it appears the legal dispute between the city and Johnny M’s Tavern has come to an end. John Martin, the former owner of Johnny M’s Tavern, will receive a check for $109,000 per terms of the agreement reached between the two parties.
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
KIMT
Empty vehicle found in median on Highway 14 leads to Rochester man being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing DUI charges following a crash early Sunday morning that left authorities searching for the driver. The sheriff’s office said it found a vehicle just after 2 a.m. upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township.
KAAL-TV
Rollover on Broadway Ave S
(ABC 6 News) – Three people were able to walk away from a rollover accident in Rochester. It happened near 2909 Broadway Ave S around 2:30 p.m. Police confirmed that two kids were in the car. A Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called but both kids and the driver were...
KGLO News
Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July
KENSETT — A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash on the night of July 29th that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
KAAL-TV
Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County man convicted in drug conspiracy
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County man was convicted in federal court Nov. 17 for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Allen Edwards, 39, was arrested in Oct. 2021 with four kilograms of cocaine in his Rochester-area rental car. Olmsted...
KAAL-TV
Body found with gunshot to the head in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester police department is investigating a body found on the grounds of The Square on 31st Apartments complex Saturday morning. Officers on the scene say they got the the tip around 11:30 a.m. from a tenant saying they found a body lying on the south end of the grounds.
