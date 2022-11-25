Seminole flair! Former FSU grad assistant Ron Shinault on world stage with men's soccer

It's fun for Randy Oravetz to see his staff members succeed.

Oravetz - Florida State's former director of sports medicine who retired in 2011 after 32 years with the program - is keeping an eye on the United States Men’s National Team.

A former Seminole leads the effort to make sure players are healthy.

Ron Shinault is the team's head athletic trainer.

"It's neat to folks who were with us out and about," said Oravetz, who was inducted FSU's Athletics Hall of Fame last spring as part of the 2021 Class. "We brought Ron in for football and he was excellent.

"You smile and laugh to yourself - just so glad it all worked out for everyone. It's fun to see."

FSU COVERAGE

'A dream job' for Ron Shinault

Shinault, a University of Georgia graduate, earned a master’s degree in sports administration at FSU (2002-004).

He then worked in athletic training at several universities and at the professional level before focusing on soccer.

Shinault was head athletic trainer and director of performance with Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes from 2015-2019.

In 2019, he was was named head athletic trainer for the men's team at the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“It’s a real honor to represent the United States. It’s a dream job,” Shinault told Rachel Cooper of UGA.edu.com.

USMNT has chance to make statement

The USMNT opened the World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales last week.

It faces England - the favorite to top Group B and win the World Cup - Friday at 2 p.m. at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

England opened with a 6-2 victory over Iran.

U.S. captain Tyler Adams said his team has an opportunity to make a statement against England.

"I think it's obviously a huge opportunity to fast track the impact that we can have," Adams told the media.

"These are the high pressure, (high) privilege moments to step on the field against some of these guys. We respect them – it's probably mutual respect between both teams. When you get a result in a game like this, you know, people start to respect Americans a little bit more."

