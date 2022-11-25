Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Houston is No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time since 1983, Texas jumps to No. 2
There's a new No. 1 at the top of the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball rankings as Houston took over the top spot from North Carolina after a major shakeup in Monday's poll, marking the first time in 39 years the Cougars are at the top of the AP rankings.
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Michigan moves to No. 2, USC leaps into top four of new college football rankings
Rivalry Week in college football delivers upheaval almost every single season, and the scores and results from Week 13 did not break from tradition as both AP Top 25 poll voters and the College Football Playoff Selection Committee have a mess to sort through when making their updated rankings. Four...
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: Ohio State remains within top five, LSU falls from top 10 in college football rankings
The results from Rivalry Week set up a difficult task for voters who have turn in ballots for the updated college football rankings. But after all the dust has settled from nearly a handful of top-10 teams taking losses and a stunner in Columbus, Ohio, the Coaches Poll has settled on a top four of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC.
What experts are saying about Kentucky's bowl destination
Kentucky football finished the regular season with a 7-5 record following a rivalry week win over No. 25 Louisville. The Wildcats, who have won seven or more games for the sixth time in seven seasons, are bowl eligible for a school-record seventh consecutive bowl game under the direction of head coach Mark Stoops. Also winners of a school-best four straight bowl appearances, UK is now awaiting its bowl fate.
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night
The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
If Briles Departs, There is Only One Man Pittman Should Have on Speed Dial
Arkansas needs to pull out all the stops to bring back fan favorite if it needs new offensive coordinator
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 26-13 Loss at Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Thanks primarily to a listless passing game and a trio of offensive turnovers, the Louisville football program was unable to finally take down Kentucky, losing 26-13 for their fourth-straight loss in the Governor's Cup. Here's what head coach Scott Satterfield, safety Josh Minkins, running back Jawhar Jordan...
Friday Football Fever on Saturday: Kansas high school state championship scores and highlights
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas High School football season has come and gone, and state championship games are underway. Here are the scores from across the state. Stay tuned to KSN News at 6 and 10 for highlights. GAMES COVERED: Andale 28vs. Holton 0 Ashland 16vs. Cunningham 38 Inman 41vs. St. Mary’s 44 Kingman […]
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule reportedly targeting pair of SEC coordinators for first offensive staff
Matt Rhule may be looking at bringing on two assistants with SEC connections onto his staff at Nebraska. This was reported on by Football Scoop’s John Brice. Now that Rhule is officially the next head coach at Nebraska people are starting to speculate who he may want on his staff. At the moment, two of the top choices are South Carolina OC/QB coach Marcus Satterfield and L.A. Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz.
FOX Sports
College Basketball Power Rankings: Undefeated Purdue is a big problem
Thanksgiving Week always delivers the goods in college basketball, and the past week has given us a great look at many of the teams we expected to be contenders. The action revved up with the Maui Invitational, which saw Creighton and Arkansas play the best game of the year to date. I cannot get over the level that the Jays and Razorbacks hit, with Creighton winning 90-87 behind a combined 66 points from Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman. Arizona was king at the Lahaina Civic Center, though, showcasing that it has a frontcourt as strong as any in the country. More on the Wildcats below.
CBS Sports
Florida St., Nebraska tussle to end losing skids
A dreary showing at this week's ESPN Events Invitational will end on a brighter note for either the Nebraska Cornhuskers or Florida State Seminoles, who meet Sunday in the seventh-place game. That would mean salvaging one win in the tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Nebraska (3-3) lost to Oklahoma...
CBS Sports
Willis scores 17 in Louisiana Tech's win over UT Southern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Keaston Willis' 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UT Southern 91-47 on Saturday night. Willis also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Dravon Mangum scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Pierre Geneste Jr. recorded nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.
Kansas tumbles in both polls after first lost.
The Jayhawks loss was costly in the Top 25 rankings.
Recruits react to the Kansas State Big 12 title game berth
Kansas State cemented their spot in the Big 12 title game on Saturday night with a win in the Sunflower Showdown over arch-rival Kansas. They will prepare throughout the next week before they head to Arlington to take on TCU for the league crown. Head coach Chris Klieman loved the...
CBS Sports
Watch Houston vs. Norfolk State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
The #2 Houston Cougars have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Norfolk State Spartans at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at Fertitta Center. The Cougars are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Houston beat the...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dakota Allen: Injured in Denver debut
Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Broncos' game against the Panthers. Allen was making his first appearance with Denver after signing with the team's active roster Tuesday. Over four games with Cleveland earlier this season, the 27-year-old logged two tackles while playing all 57 of his snaps on special teams. With Jonas Griffith (ankle) on IR, Allen's absence will leave Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad as the Broncos' only available inside linebackers Week 12.
CBS Sports
McMillian's 17 lead Grand Canyon over Benedictine at Mesa
PHOENIX (AP) Chance McMillian's 17 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Benedictine at Mesa 110-53 on Saturday night. McMillian was 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Antelopes (5-2). Walter Ellis scored 15 points, finishing 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Kobe Knox was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists.
CBS Sports
Bills' Nyheim Hines: Battling illness
Hines isn't participating during the Bills' team workout Sunday due to an illness, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Following the Bills' Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions, Hines is one of several Bills players who is sitting out the unofficial Sunday practice session due to an illness. The severity of Hines' ailment isn't known, but he'll at least have a few days to move past the illness before the Bills return to action with another Thursday game Week 13 versus the Patriots. Since being acquired from the Colts on Nov. 1, Hines has held a minimal role with his new team outside of the return game. In his first three games with Buffalo, Hines has played 19 total snaps on offense and has accounted for four yards on three touches (two carries, one reception).
