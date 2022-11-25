ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

What adding pair of 4-star commitments did for Clemson football's 2023 recruiting rank

By Todd Shanesy, Herald-Journal
Greenville News
 4 days ago
Clemson football on this Thanksgiving week added a couple of reasons to be grateful with pledges from high-level recruits.

The Tigers received firm commitments from local four-star wide receiver Tyler Brown of Greenville High and four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker of Phenix City, Alabama.

That moved Clemson into the top 10 recruiting rankings by 247Sports, up to No. 9. The Tigers have commitments from 16 four-star players and two five-star players in quarterback Christopher Vizzina of Birmingham, Alabama, and defensive lineman Peter Woods of Alabaster, Alabama.

National signing day will be Feb. 1, but there is an early signing period Dec. 15-17 to allow student-athletes to enroll in spring semester classes.

Clemson (10-1) ends its regular season Saturday (noon, ESPN) against South Carolina (7-4) at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers will play Dec. 3 (8 p.m., ABC) in the ACC championship in Charlotte against North Carolina.

Alabama is No. 1 in the 2023 rankings, according to 247Sports, followed respectively by Georgia, Notre Dame, LSU, Texas, Ohio State, Florida, Clemson and Miami. The rest of the top 15 are Oregon, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Penn State and South Carolina.

Brown originally committed to Minnesota and Parker to Penn State.

Brown, who will help lead Greenville into the 4A state semifinals Friday night against Northwestern, has 51 catches for 835 yards with 12 touchdowns. Last season as a junior, he had 71 catches for 1,034 yards and 15 TDs.

Parker, after his decommitment from Penn State in August, chose the Tigers over Georgia, Tennessee and Florida. He had 38.5 sacks during his career and will be a January enrollee at Clemson.

Clemson also recently got its first commitment from the 2024 class in four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin of Tampa, Florida. Feagin picked the Tigers over Alabama LSU, Florida State and Miami.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

Greenville News

