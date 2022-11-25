EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers depth is about to be put to the test. Fresh off an enthralling third period comeback against the New York Rangers, the Oilers lineup is once again getting thrust into chaos. Ryan McLeod was placed on IR after his three-assist performance, while Warren Foegele has missed the last two skates due to an undisclosed malady. They join the Oilers growing injury list at forward with Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto, who have already missed an extended time.

