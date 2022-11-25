Read full article on original website
Bruins News & Rumors: New NHL Record, Ullmark, Horvat & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins set a new NHL record by winning their 12th consecutive home game with their victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday (Nov. 25) afternoon. In other news, star goaltender Linus Ullmark and winger Craig Smith left Friday’s contest early due to upper-body injuries. Meanwhile, NHL insider Frank Seravalli has named the Bruins as one of the possible landing spots for Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat.
NHL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
NHL
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Teravainen practices with Hurricanes, could return soon
Atkinson skates with Flyers; Canucks send Podkolzin to AHL. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen practiced Monday and could play during the Hurricanes' season-long six-game road trip, which starts at the...
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (13-5-3) at Kings (12-9-3) | 7:30 p.m.
Kraken aim for road-trip sweep of three divisional rivals and a fifth straight win over Pacific opponents, plus Matty Beniers on another hot streak. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Shooting on Target. Earlier this season, Dave Hakstol told a post-game media scrum...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Rangers for Metropolitan clash
Maple Leafs, Red Wings look to keep rolling; Panthers try to rebound against Oilers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Hudson River Rivalry renewed. The New Jersey...
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers place McLeod, Yamamoto on IR; recall Hamblin, Benson
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have placed forwards Ryan McLeod and Kailer Yamamoto on Injured Reserve (IR) and recalled forwards Tyler Benson and James Hamblin from the Bakersfield Condors. Benson has been activated off IR after completing a conditioning loan to Bakersfield, where the Edmonton product recorded two assists...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Lightning
BOSTON - The Bruins will have some reinforcements on Tuesday night as both Derek Forbort and Trent Frederic return from injury with the Black & Gold set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden. Boston will be aiming to extend its NHL record with a 13th consecutive victory on home ice to begin the season.
NHL
Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division
Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
Predators host Ducks, return to Bridgestone Arena after water main break
NASHVILLE -- Four days after a water main break flooded Bridgestone Arena and forced postponement of two Nashville Predators home games, the Predators will host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, KCOP-13, ESPN+, SN NOW). The facility was restored in time to play the game as scheduled...
NHL
Kane, Toews to play on same line when Blackhawks host Oilers
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews will play on the top forward line together to try and get the struggling Chicago Blackhawks going when they host the Edmonton Oilers at United Center on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN360, SNW, TVAS). "It's been done before, but I haven't done...
NHL
Flyers Farm Report: 3 Stars of the Week
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have settled into a good groove this month despite dealing with assorted injuries, illnesses and several NHL recalls (Max Willman, Jackson Cates, Egor Zamula). The team is 6-1-1 over its last eight games. This past weekend, Ian Laperriere's squad earned three of four possible points, On...
NHL
Canes Inch Closer To Full Health As December Approaches
RALEIGH, NC. - After snapping a five-game winless streak Saturday afternoon with a victory over the Calgary Flames on home ice, the Carolina Hurricanes continued their positive momentum on Monday. Before the team's 50-minute practice at Invisalign Arena, goaltender Frederik Andersen and forward Max Pacioretty each took to the ice.
NHL
BLOG: Oilers depth about to be tested
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers depth is about to be put to the test. Fresh off an enthralling third period comeback against the New York Rangers, the Oilers lineup is once again getting thrust into chaos. Ryan McLeod was placed on IR after his three-assist performance, while Warren Foegele has missed the last two skates due to an undisclosed malady. They join the Oilers growing injury list at forward with Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto, who have already missed an extended time.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Lightning
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start in goal tonight for the Sabres as the team welcomes the Tampa Bay Lightning to KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice after morning skate, indicating that he will make his third start this season since being recalled from Rochester on November 17 to fill in for an injured Eric Comrie.
NHL
Stars sign center Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed center Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension, which begins in the 2023-24 season and runs through the 2030-31 season. The eight-year contract extension is worth $67.6 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $8.45 million.
NHL
Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 27. FIRST STAR - JASON ROBERTSON, LW, DALLAS STARS. Robertson topped the NHL with six goals in...
