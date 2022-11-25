(WCYB) — ETSU offensive lineman Blake Austin is the latest to enter the transfer portal. "My four years at ETSU is time I will always cherish and it would not have been possible without the incredible people I've had around me," said Austin in a tweet. "To the fans and Buc Nation, I thank you for the never ending support in my own hometown."

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO