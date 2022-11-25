Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Pickup strikes pedestrian in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A pedestrian received minor injuries when he was struck by a pickup about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Orange City. Sixteen-year-old Beau Wayne Webber of Orange City was making a right turn from Second Street Southeast onto Frankfort Avenue Southeast when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup’s passenger side mirror struck 65-year-old Terry Lee Hofmeyer of Orange City as he was crossing the street, according to the Orange City Police Department.
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man arrested for second OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 27-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and careless driving. The arrest of Alex David Ohling stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup for squealing its tires as it went...
siouxcountyradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Early Sunday Morning
An Orange City man was arrested early Sunday morning as a result of a traffic stop. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jonathan Pearson-Moerman was arrested after officers stopped him on 440th Street, east of Orange City, at 1:48am. While the officer was investigating, the deputy found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
George man arrested for meth in Hartley
HARTLEY—A 56-year-old George man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in Hartley on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Douglas David Roth stemmed from the stop of a...
algonaradio.com
NW Iowa Man Killed in Pocahontas County Wreck Thanksgiving Morning
–A Northwest Iowa man was killed when his vehicle struck a semi early Thanksgiving morning in rural Pocahontas County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was northbound on Iowa Highway 4 in a 2007 GMC Sierra, about 7 miles north of Pocahontas, just before 2:30 AM Thursday.
KCCI.com
Iowan dies in crash with tractor-trailer
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — An Iowan died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Highway 4. Meanwhile, 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer,...
westerniowatoday.com
Arthur man arrested on drug charges and three Ida County warrants
(Adair Co) An Arthur man was arrested Adair County on drug charges and three outside warrants. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Michael Dean Lantz Jr. was arrested following a traffic stop on November 21st. During the stop, a K9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle. The K9 had a positive alert to the odor of narcotics, so a probable cause search was conducted. A black case was located that contained a pipe consistent with smoking methamphetamine and a clear plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance that later field tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, weighing approximately three grams. Lantz was transported to the Adair County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operation without Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and on warrants out of Ida County for Violation of a Protective Order, Stalking – Violation of a No Contact Order, and two counts of Contempt – Violation of a No Contact/Protective Order.
nwestiowa.com
Hull woman arrested for OWI after crash
HOSPERS—A 21-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense driving while under the influence; driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Jewell Lara Flores stemmed from...
kiwaradio.com
Fourteen Bales Go Up In Smoke Near Little Rock; Bean Stubble Burns At Maurice
Little Rock, Iowa– Fourteen round bales were destroyed in a fire on Saturday, November 26, 2022, near Little Rock. According to Little Rock Fire Chief Joe Schilling, at about 3:55 p.m., the Little Rock Fire Department was called to the report of bales on fire at 4591 160th Street, two miles south of Little Rock.
Semi strikes pickup head on near Pocahontas, resulting in one death
(Pocahontas) The Iowa State Patrol reports a fatal accident in Pocahontas County. 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, died in the crash. A northbound semi driven by 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer, was crossed the center line on Highway 4 and collided with Leth’s southbound GMC Sierra. The accident took...
nwestiowa.com
Two men arrested for assaulting neighbor
ROCK VALLEY—Two Rock Valley men were arrested about 3:35 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of 41-year-old Juan Gomez Ruiz and 26-year-old Edin Joel Benitez stemmed from a night of drinking at their residence at 909 Main St. Lot 1, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Travel Will Be Slowed As Snowfall And Light Ice Glazing Predicted For NW Iowa
Northwest, Iowa — Forecasters say wintery weather will return to Iowa’s northwestern half on Tuesday and it’ll mean slow-going for traffic with two-to-four inches of snow possible along with a light glazing of ice. Meteorologist Brad Small, at the National Weather Service, says a Winter Weather Advisory...
Emmetsburg man who misused thousands in funeral payments receives probation
A funeral home director who was accused of taking funeral service funds for personal use was granted a deferred judgment in the District Court for Palo Alto County.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man charged for domestic dispute
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Zachery Thomas Paul Broesder stemmed from an argument with family members at their residence at 710 Fourth St., according to the Sheldon Police Department. During the...
KAAL-TV
Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
kiwaradio.com
William Vust
William Vust, age 73, of George, IA died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in George, with Pastor Bryan Anderson, officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Evergreen Lawn Cemetery at George.
kiwaradio.com
Lynn Doorneweerd
Lynn Doorneweerd, age 73, of Lester, Iowa died Friday, November 25, 2022, at his home in Lester. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Lester, IA. Visitation will be from 2-4 PM and 5:30- 8 PM with the...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley woman cited for pot in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sibley woman was cited about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Shyanne Renee Hunt stemmed from the stop of a 2015 GMC Sierra K-1500...
kiwaradio.com
Closures/Delays
If you have announcements please text 712-324-2597 or email KIWA at: newstips@kiwaradio.com. Sheldon Methodist Church is closing at 1:00 PM. Sanford Clinic Hartley and Sanford Clinic Sanborn will be closing at noon. Sanford Clinic Sheldon will be closing at 5:00 pm. Village Treasure Chest will close at noon today. NCC...
Comments / 0