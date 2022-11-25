Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 11/20/2022 -11/27/2022. There were a total of 225 answered calls for service. There were 46 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were two felony arrest made and seven misdemeanor arrests. There were three traffic accidents, 114 traffic stops, and 44 citations/written warnings issued. There were two warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

