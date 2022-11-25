Read full article on original website
Couple Accused of Stealing $500 in Cigarettes from Gas Station Just Outside Tuscaloosa County
The owners of a service station just outside of Tuscaloosa County are asking for assistance identifying a couple accused of stealing around $500 of cigarettes Saturday. Kimbrel's Grocery, a gas station, convenience store and deli, took to Facebook to share photos and video of a man and woman who allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes Saturday.
18-year-old shot, killed on Thanksgiving identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Quinderius Germond Peoples was found shot in the 400 block of Orchid Road last Thursday around 6:30 p.m. Peoples was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at […]
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/21/2022 to 11/27/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/21/2022 to 11/27/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 797 calls for service. There were 81 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 61 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were four felony arrests. There were 30 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 161 traffic stops, and 50 traffic citations. 15 warrants were served. There were two animals picked up and zero animal related citations issued.
30-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting was identified Sunday morning. According to Birmingham Police, Jerrod Excell Turner was found in the driveway of an abandoned home on 29th Street Southwest around 6:50 p.m. Saturday. Police said officers discovered Turner suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Turner was pronounced dead […]
1 dead in shooting in southwest Birmingham neighborhood
A Saturday-night shooting in a southwest Birmingham neighborhood left one person dead. Birmingham police identified the victim Sunday morning as Jerrod Excell Turner. He was 30. Officers were called just after 6:35 p.m. to the 2800 block of 29th Street S.W. on a report of a male shot. The victim...
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday November 27th
Tyler Johnson, 25 of Madison, Al, charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol by the Alabama State Troopers. Peace Fitzgerald, 43 of Gadsden, charged with unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Anthony Flippo, 51 of Cedar Bluff, arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff...
Marshall County woman admits stealing Covid-19 funds meant for small business owners
Do you remember those federal Covid-19 pandemic relief funds known as PPP loans?. The government handed out billions of dollars to small businesses to help keep them afloat during the worst of the pandemic shutdowns. During that time, a Marshall County woman took out a loan under false pretenses, to the tune of $149,900.
Body found in Birmingham driveway Saturday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a man was found in a Birmingham driveway just before 7 p.m. on Saturday according to the Birmingham Police Department. Birmingham police said the body was found on the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. Authorities say that a family member was the...
Jacksonville Police Make Effort at Transparency
Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 11/20/2022 -11/27/2022. There were a total of 225 answered calls for service. There were 46 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were two felony arrest made and seven misdemeanor arrests. There were three traffic accidents, 114 traffic stops, and 44 citations/written warnings issued. There were two warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
Charges expected after fan assaults Oneonta police chief, SRO after football game
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBMA) — Charges are expected against a fan who reportedly assaulted a police chief and a school resource officer after a football game in Cherokee County Friday night. Chief Charles Clifton of the Oneonta Police Department said the fan who assaulted him and the SRO, was intoxicated...
Most Wanted by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Birmingham man, 73, killed in crash near I-22 in Adamsville
A 73-year-od man died in a single-vehicle crash in Adamsville. The wreck happened about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Hillcrest Road at Interstate 22, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released on Monday. Authorities said Ernest Lee King Jr. was driving a Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Hillcrest Road. As he approached...
Suspect charged in Thanksgiving day shooting that left one hospitalized
CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - Christopher Brian Cummings has been charged after a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one person hospitalized. One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova. Police said the shooting happened between two family members. Cummings...
18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022. Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Gadsden officers stop man planning to jump from bridge
On November 18, 2022, three Gadsden police officers stopped a man from jumping from a bridge. According to the police department's Facebook page, Sergeant Danny Haas, Officer Alec Burgess and Officer Chris Phillips were called to the Railroad Bridge, where they found a disabled SUV and a man preparing to jump from the bridge.
Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Pell City hit-and-run
PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell City.
Man shot, killed in Center Point
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a homicide investigation after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Thursday night in Center Point. According to a release from the office, deputies were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. to the 2400 block of 5th Street NW in Center Point on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the man dead.
Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody. The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and...
Hoover residents concerned about sewage smell
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are new complaints of a sewage odor in certain areas of Hoover. Three years ago, Jefferson County spent $43 million at the Cahaba plant and at the Chapel Road plant to prevent foul odor. I spoke with County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens who said they rectified...
