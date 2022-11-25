ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Record-Herald

Southern Ohio ESC receives ‘high performing’ designation

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) applied for and has received the High Performing ESC designation from the Ohio Department of Education. A High Performing ESC has generated total cost savings of at least 5% for its client school districts for primary services secured from the ESC instead of another source. Southern Ohio ESC far exceeded this 5% benchmark, with a total savings of 17.78% in 2022.
Record-Herald

COVID testing assistance available for Ohioans who are blind or have low vision

COLUMBUS – Ohio has worked closely with community partners to ensure access to at-home rapid COVID-19 testing over the course of the pandemic for all Ohioans. At-home COVID-19 tests have become the standard method of testing; however, individuals who are blind or have low vision face challenges self-administering these tests.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this old-school diner has been serving great food including fantastic homemade pies. When you visit the restaurant, you will usually be able to choose from a selection of 15 to 20 different pies, depending on the season. Customers love their banana cream pie as well as their black raspberry and pecan pies. Patrons highly recommend getting a slice of pie a-la-mode. Be sure to bring cash as the diner doesn't accept credit cards.
WLWT 5

Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Nicolás Perondi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Record-Herald

Ohio State leader Johnson resigning halfway through contract

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson says she’ll step down when the school year ends in May, resigning after less than three years at the helm of one of the nation’s largest public universities. The 65-year-old Johnson thanked Ohio State students and employees...
Ohio Capital Journal

Frank LaRose and Ohio Republicans have launched an all-out assault on voters and democracy

Right now, at least, Ohioans can bypass an out-of-step legislature and go straight to statewide voters to remedy wrongs and enshrine rights in the Ohio Constitution. It is not an easy process by design. No slam dunk. But amending the state constitution through citizen-led ballot initiatives gives people power to change policy that politicians won’t.  […] The post Frank LaRose and Ohio Republicans have launched an all-out assault on voters and democracy appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ohio county rejects ban on utility-scale solar, but 10 counties retain it

Clark County, Ohio has rejected the ban of utility-scale renewable energy development as codified by Senate Bill 52, a 2021 law that prohibits the development of solar and wind power facilities greater than 50 MW of capacity. The bill does not place a ban on smaller residential rooftop or commercial solar facilities.
Record-Herald

Michigan makes it back-to-back wins over Ohio State

COLUMBUS – All those points against Toledo didn’t matter. All those yards against Indiana didn’t matter. Neither did that fourth-quarter comeback against Penn State. And, most surprisingly, what happened a year ago couldn’t keep Ohio State from losing for a second consecutive season to Michigan, which dominated the Buckeyes 45-23 in the latest chapter of their storied football rivalry on Saturday in Ohio Stadium.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio high school football finals set for this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football season wraps up this coming weekend, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the schedule for the state championship games. Seven state champions will be crowned starting this Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game schedule is listed […]
