WTAP
Deer gun hunting season begins in Ohio, how to be safe during this time
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Deer gun hunting season is getting started in Ohio. Police in Washington County say that during this time, hunters must take time to refresh themselves to the rules and regulations for gun safety and hunting rules. This is not only for the sake of the...
Ohio’s deer gun hunting season starts Monday
The week-long gun season to hunt deer opens Monday in Ohio.
How Ohio deer hunting has changed
Monday marks the start of Ohio's deer gun hunting season. While the designated “gun week" and "bonus days” remain popular, data shows it’s another weapon of choice helping the sport grow.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets
Automated traffic cameras that ding drivers who speed are yet again on the receiving end of Ohio Rep. Tom Patton’s wrath.
Record-Herald
Southern Ohio ESC receives ‘high performing’ designation
Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) applied for and has received the High Performing ESC designation from the Ohio Department of Education. A High Performing ESC has generated total cost savings of at least 5% for its client school districts for primary services secured from the ESC instead of another source. Southern Ohio ESC far exceeded this 5% benchmark, with a total savings of 17.78% in 2022.
Record-Herald
COVID testing assistance available for Ohioans who are blind or have low vision
COLUMBUS – Ohio has worked closely with community partners to ensure access to at-home rapid COVID-19 testing over the course of the pandemic for all Ohioans. At-home COVID-19 tests have become the standard method of testing; however, individuals who are blind or have low vision face challenges self-administering these tests.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this old-school diner has been serving great food including fantastic homemade pies. When you visit the restaurant, you will usually be able to choose from a selection of 15 to 20 different pies, depending on the season. Customers love their banana cream pie as well as their black raspberry and pecan pies. Patrons highly recommend getting a slice of pie a-la-mode. Be sure to bring cash as the diner doesn't accept credit cards.
Local county in top 3 statewide in OSHP traffic report
While the Ohio State Highway Patrol tallied no fatal crashes in the tri-county area over the Thanksgiving weekend, Mahoning County was in the top three in the state for "reported activity."
WLWT 5
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
614now.com
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
5 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Nicolás Perondi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Record-Herald
Ohio State leader Johnson resigning halfway through contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson says she’ll step down when the school year ends in May, resigning after less than three years at the helm of one of the nation’s largest public universities. The 65-year-old Johnson thanked Ohio State students and employees...
This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in Ohio
For the adventurous and the brave, ghost town exploring is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Ohio with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Frank LaRose and Ohio Republicans have launched an all-out assault on voters and democracy
Right now, at least, Ohioans can bypass an out-of-step legislature and go straight to statewide voters to remedy wrongs and enshrine rights in the Ohio Constitution. It is not an easy process by design. No slam dunk. But amending the state constitution through citizen-led ballot initiatives gives people power to change policy that politicians won’t. […] The post Frank LaRose and Ohio Republicans have launched an all-out assault on voters and democracy appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ohio county rejects ban on utility-scale solar, but 10 counties retain it
Clark County, Ohio has rejected the ban of utility-scale renewable energy development as codified by Senate Bill 52, a 2021 law that prohibits the development of solar and wind power facilities greater than 50 MW of capacity. The bill does not place a ban on smaller residential rooftop or commercial solar facilities.
Record-Herald
Michigan makes it back-to-back wins over Ohio State
COLUMBUS – All those points against Toledo didn’t matter. All those yards against Indiana didn’t matter. Neither did that fourth-quarter comeback against Penn State. And, most surprisingly, what happened a year ago couldn’t keep Ohio State from losing for a second consecutive season to Michigan, which dominated the Buckeyes 45-23 in the latest chapter of their storied football rivalry on Saturday in Ohio Stadium.
Ohio high school football finals set for this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football season wraps up this coming weekend, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the schedule for the state championship games. Seven state champions will be crowned starting this Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game schedule is listed […]
Ohio recreational marijuana backers eye 2023 ballot, as legislature looks at expanding medical marijuana
COLUMBUS, Ohio –Backers of an Ohio recreational marijuana legalization proposal aim to place the initiated statute before voters in November 2023, an attorney representing the group said Monday. Meantime, the General Assembly may pass by the end of the year a bill that would allow the drug for any...
